Former Real Housewife Reveals Financial Struggles

Braunwyn Windham-Burke gave an overview of her financial situation and expectations when the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star filed legal documents amid her divorce from Sean Burke, in which she also argued their relationship had taken a turn for the worse.

Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband of over 20 years, Sean Burke, on October 17, 2022, and since then has filed an income and expense declaration in which she requested spousal support from her ex and outlined her current financial struggles. According to The Sun U.S., which obtained the court documents, Windham-Burke said she is unemployed and has “relied on [Burke] for all financial security” since the age of 20.

She said for the length of their relationship, she relied on Burke to make all the financial decisions. However, the former RHOC star said her ex had now stopped providing financial support and she argued that she is no longer able to support herself or their seven children. “I have had to rely on [a] family member to assist in meeting my basic living expenses and even expenses for our children,” she explained.

Windham-Burke’s court filing stated that she had only $2,900 total in cash and her checking and savings accounts. She said she believes her ex-husband earns over $65,000 a month in gross income as the president and chief operating officer of a company, The Sun wrote. The former Bravo star argued that her monthly expenses were at $25,750, including $10,000 for rent on her Newport Beach home.

Windham-Burke requested that the court give her temporary spousal support for $10,000 a month and for Burke to contribute child support, with the court determining the appropriate amount.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Described Her Expected Lifestyle Based on the Past 2 Decades of Their Marriage

As part of her argument for receiving alimony, Windham-Burke argued in court documents that she became used to a “standard of living” during her 23-year marriage with Sean Burke, The Sun U.S. reported. She said she drives a Lincoln Navigator and described some of their lifestyle choices, including lavish ski trips to Colorado and summers in Hawaii.

The former RHOC cast member said their children had expensive birthday parties and the family traveled “to Europe, Miami, Puerto Rico, New York, and many other island vacations,” the publication reported. The filing also argued that they “would dine out weekly at restaurants such as Mastros, Javier’s, and Marmalade, where our average check exceeded $500.00.”

Windham-Burke added that the family had a full-time housekeeper and two nannies and she herself had a private trainer and monthly visits from a stylist. “I enjoyed a [shopping] budget and bought luxury handbags,” she shared, according to The Sun.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claimed That Sean Burke Had Become ‘Aggressive’ Recently

Windham-Burke, who came out in December 2020, had maintained a close relationship with Sean Burke afterward while the two dated other people. However, she claimed in her court documents that the relationship between the two exes had soured as of late, ever since Burke was served with the divorce filing.

“Until recently, [Burke] and I have communicated well regarding the needs of our children and have had a successful co-parenting relationship,” she wrote in the filing, according to The Sun U.S.. “We have been able to adopt a nesting system where one parent stays in the family home with the children in alternate weeks to provide a stable and consistent environment for them.”

She said that after Burke was served with the divorce filing, he became “increasingly aggressive.” Windham-Burke also claimed that her estranged husband’s girlfriend, who wasn’t named, began threatening her by text and called her “very derogatory names.” The ex-Bravo star wrote that she was hopeful the two exes could get back to a positive co-parenting place but until then, she wanted the children to live mainly with her, with visitation rights for Burke.

The publication reported that the former couple will attend court-appointed mediation in January 2023 followed by a hearing in February 2023.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’