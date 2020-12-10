Even though Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is no longer on the show, it seems like her friendship with Braunwyn Windham-Burke is still as strong as ever.

In the comment section of a recent Instagram post, Burke jumped to Judge’s defense against an online hater. The fan warned Burke to “stay away” from Judge, writing, “Stay away from Tamra. Be careful.” In response, Burke explained that Judge was the only Real Housewives of Orange County member who has been there for her lately.

“Tamara has been the only person from Rhoc that has been there for me, she knew I was sober and kept it to herself, she knew we were struggling with our daughters mental health issues and listened, she got me through a day that was so hard I was physically shaking,” Burke wrote in response on the Instagram post. “Whatever you think you know, you don’t.”

One of Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars Said She Was Faking Her Alcoholism

VideoVideo related to real housewives star jumps to defense of tamra judge on instagram 2020-12-09T20:36:13-05:00

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Burke revealed to viewers that she is an alcoholic and is currently staying sober. However, one of her costars doesn’t believe that she’s telling the truth. During a December 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly Dodd said that she thinks Burke is faking her alcoholism.

“I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” Dodd said during her appearance. “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show. … She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Recently Came out as a Lesbian

VideoVideo related to real housewives star jumps to defense of tamra judge on instagram 2020-12-09T20:36:13-05:00

Recently, Burke also revealed that she identifies as a lesbian. During a December 2 interview with GLAAD, Burke announced, “I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Burke continued, explaining that it was actually a moment with Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County that helped her realize she may be gay. “I had a scene with Tamra [Judge] that everyone kind of talked about,” Burke explained during the interview. “When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, ‘How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this part of who you are?’ And I said, ‘This is who I am.’”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know