Brielle Biermann Gets Confused for Current Real Housewife

On April 16, 2023, Brielle Biermann posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram that had lots of people commenting that she was looking exactly like “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen.

Biermann, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, captioned her post, “What caption would make you double tap this photo?”

Many people took to the comments to say they had initially thought the photo was Pippen until they saw who posted it. “I thought this was Larsa pippin for a sec,” someone wrote. “I thought this was [Larsa] Pippin until I saw the name,” another added.

Someone said the photo was giving them “Larsa Pippen vibes.” Someone else wrote that Biermann was “Looking like a young @larsapippen.” Another wrote that she “Straight up looks exactly like Larsa Pippin.”

Brielle Biermann & Her Sister Ariana Biermann Are Working on a New Reality Show

Biermann and her younger sister Ariana are currently working on a new reality show that’s tentatively titled “Cut Off,” People reported in November 2022. According to the report, the show will follow the sisters as they leave Atlanta and their parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann, to move to Los Angeles.

“Skeptical of their ability to fend for themselves and take their new venture seriously, Kim plans to put her girls to the test by completely cutting them off,” the show’s description states according to People. “For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble.”

At the time, Brielle Biermann told People, “Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let’s face it… we are a mess. I’m eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead.”

Brielle & Ariana Biermann Were First Introduced to Bravo Fans When Their Mother Joined the Original Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Brielle and Ariana Biermann are the oldest children of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. Viewers met the girls in the first season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when Zolciak-Biermann joined the show as a single mother. By the time the RHOA star left the show in season 5, she’d met and married Kroy Biermann.

As E! News reported, the former NFL star filed to legally adopt Brielle and Ariana Biermann, whose biological father has never been publicly identified. After the adoption was finalized, the girls changed their last names to Biermann. Zolciak-Biermann and her husband welcomed four more kids: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.

The Biermanns also appeared on the RHOA spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy,” which followed the lives of the family and aired on Bravo. It was canceled after 8 seasons.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Previously Defended Her Daughters After Fans Speculated They’d Gotten Plastic Surgery

Zolciak-Biermann has often posted photos with her two oldest daughters and in February 2022, she hit out at critics who speculated that her daughters had gotten plastic surgery.

She said Brielle and Ariana have “NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!” She said Brielle Biermann had just had a major jaw surgery, to correct her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and an overbite, which her daughter said was not a cosmetic procedure but to enhance her quality of life.

