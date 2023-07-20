Brynn Whitfield Thinks She Made Out With VPR Personality

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield revealed she interacted with several Bravo stars before joining the New York-based series for its fourteenth season, which premiered on July 16. In the July 17 episode of the “Mention It All” Podcast, alongside her castmates Jessel Taank and Erin Dana Lichy, Whitfield stated that she is close friends with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Todd. Whitfield said Vanderpump inquired if she would be interested in being a “Vanderpump Rules” cast member before the production of the show’s first season. The RHONY personality declined the offer as she had a career in public relations. She also shared that she believed she had a romantic interaction with “Vanderpump Rules” personality SUR manager Peter Madrigal, seven years before the Bravo series began airing in 2013.

“I think that that manager, I think one day – I think I made out with him once on Halloween – Peter … This was, like, 2006,” said Whitfield.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About Lisa Vanderpump Taking Care of Her

During the “Mention It All” interview, Whitfield stated that she previously told Todd and Vanderpump, a “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer, she was not interested in appearing on reality television. She said Todd messaged her when her casting for RHONY season 14 was announced.

“I was telling Lisa and Pandy, I was like, ‘I would never do reality TV, that, like, is so trashy.’ The second I got it, Pandy screenshotted it and she was like, ‘Really b****? Oh okay.’ And I was like, ‘I’m poor,’” said Whitfield.

The RHONY star clarified that she was willing to become a reality television star as the career has become more mainstream in recent years.

“I think reality TV in general has changed so much, and especially when you think of ‘Housewives,’ it’s not lowest common denominator anymore,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield mentioned her relationship with Vanderpump during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“I have known Lisa Vanderpump for years. Her daughter is a very good friend of mine, I knew her before [RHOBH] … You’d go over there on a Tuesday night and there would be rose petals and candles everywhere,” said Whitfield.

The Indiana native stated that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, “took care” of her when she was not financially stable.

“I was making no money, she gave me a place to stay, they basically gave me, like, a Range Rover, and they were like ‘Honey do you need anything?’ Literally, that was it. Like, insane, they kept me alive my first two years in L.A.,” said the 36-year-old.

Brynn Whitfield Shared She Was Romantically Interested in Shep Rose

During a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Whitfield shared she was attracted to “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose. After stating that she believed he is “such a cutie,” she explained why she is interested in the 43-year-old.

“It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe, right?” said Whitfield.

According to Bravo TV, Rose reacted to Whitfield’s remarks in the comments section of the official “Watch What Happens Live” Instagram account. The “Southern Charm” star noted that Cohen inquired if Whitfield knew about Rose’s behavior on the Bravo series.

“Oh Well that’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn. I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem 😟😂,” commented Rose.