‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Says She Regrets Comment About Lisa Vanderpump

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Dayna Kathan, who appeared in the eighth season of the Bravo series, addressed a remark she made about her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, on the July 14 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” Kathan referenced that while filming season 8, episode 15, she shared her thoughts about Vanderpump, who is a “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer, during a conversation with her castmates, Brett Caprioni, Raquel Leviss, and James Kennedy at the Los Angeles restaurant Pig ‘N Whistle. After Caprioni stated he was attracted to Vanderpump, Kathan interjected she believed Vanderpump “got a phat p****.” In a confessional interview, Kathan clarified she meant the comment as a compliment, stating, “It means you have a really nice body, Lisa is hot.”

In the podcast episode, Shay asked her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star if she had “any regrets” about filming season 8. Kathan replied that “saying that Lisa Vanderpump has a ‘phat p****’ is probably the only thing that [she] regret[s]” about her time on “Vanderpump Rules.” She also noted that she was inebriated when she made the remark.

“Lisa, if you hear this, I’m sorry, I was drunk,” said Kathan. “You know, what’s funny is they didn’t show this before, we were wasted, I literally had two drinks that night … The second that I saw that scene, I was like, oh my god, I was so drunk. So I just said something stupid. So that’s probably, like, the only thing I regret.”

The former reality television personality also shared that she is fine with how she presented herself on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I really do feel like I was authentically myself, at least who I was at the time, and that’s all I wanted to do,” said Kathan.

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Kathan stated that she is a much different person than who she was when she starred in “Vanderpump Rules.” She said she was “so insecure” and “sad” during the production of the show’s eighth season.

“When I meet new people in my life and they find out that I was on the show, I’m like ‘Just don’t watch it, and if you have to, I would watch it with you, but please just don’t because it’s not a fair representation of who I am.’ I’ve had like five software updates since I was on that show,” explained Kathan.

Lisa Vanderpump Addressed Dayna Kathan’s Comments in 2020

Vanderpump commented on Kathan’s remark in a 2020 interview for Bravo, alongside former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor. When a producer clarified Kathan was complimenting Vanderpump in season 8, episode 15, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star stated, “I’ll take it.”

“That seems like a strange way for an articulate woman to describe her boss. But if it’s a compliment, then I’ll take it. I thought maybe she had spoken to [my husband] Ken [Todd]. And she knew something that I didn’t,” quipped Vanderpump with a laugh.

Lisa Vanderpump Teased Information About the Upcoming Eleventh Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The eleventh season of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently in production. During a July 2023 interview with Extra, Vanderpump teased some information about the show’s upcoming season.

“It is a bit of a beast, in fact, we’re in the middle of another situation right now,” said Vanderpump.

The “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer also commented on the fact that the series has been on the air for 10 years.

“I think what is so extraordinary really is 10 years, but it’s just the fact that it keeps going, and it keeps evolving,” said Vanderpump. “One season is so different to the next, you know, so, yeah, it’s been fascinating to watch.”