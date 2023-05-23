Camille Grammer’s Daughter Makes Rare Appearance at RHOBH Cast Event: PHOTOS

Camille Grammer made a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13, and she brought her daughter along for the ride.

The RHOBH OG filmed at several cast events for the upcoming 13th season, including Kyle Richards’ White Party, which was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this year instead of in Richards’ backyard where it was held in the past.

And in photos posted to social media, Camille revealed that her 21-year-old daughter, Mason, was also a guest at the party.

Mason Grammer Danced With Her Mom at the RHOBH White Party

Mason is the daughter of Camille and her ex-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer. She was just eight years old when her mom joined the original cast of RHOBH back in 2010.

In a post to Instagram on May 21, 2023, Camille shared photos from Richards’ latest White Party, including some pics of her all-grown-up daughter, who joined her and her husband, David C. Meyer, at the gala. Mason wore a white minidress as she danced with her mom on a stage set up in the middle of the stadium’s football field.

“Party time #rhobh My hubby had a blast! 🍸😂 #whiteparty,” Camille captioned her post. “I was thrilled to have my daughter there with me.” The Bravo alum added that she also hung out with Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers.

“So fun seeing you & David. Mason is so gorgeous & sweet. 💕,” Denise commented on Camille’s post. “She’s so pretty and sweet,” added Sutton Stracke

Mason also shared photos from the party as she posed on the massive football field.

Fans Watched Mason Grammer Grow Up on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mason and her brother Jude briefly appeared on several early episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when their mom was an original cast member on the show, per IMDb. In 2018, Mason told The Daily Dish that while she enjoyed some of the perks of having famous parents, the paparazzi were “annoying” at times. “I remember season one of Housewives, it was really bad,” she said. “[The paparazzi] were showing up to my soccer games …and my parents were going through a divorce then, so it was a lot.”

As a teen, Mason was in the spotlight again to do some modeling. She also walked in several runway shows. Camille previously told Bravo’s The Lookbook that while her daughter hadn’t planned to pursue modeling, she ultimately met a fashion insider during a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” who pitched the idea to her.

“She was just 14 at the time [of her first show] but my daughter’s very together,” Camille said. “She’s much more mature mentally at her age. She’s been through a lot and she’s very grounded. … She’s just got a really good head on her shoulders, very bright.”

According to BravoTV.com, in 2020, Camille moved her daughter to Boston for college. Mason studies cinematography and film/video production at Emerson College, which is the same school that Kyle Richards’ daughter, Alexia Umansky, attended.

Mason turned 21 in October 2022.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Teases Co-Stars’ Messy Season 13 Behavior