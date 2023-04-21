Camille Grammer Shares Thoughts on ‘Very Intense’ RHUGT Filming

The 4th season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to be an intense one, as reports came out during filming that cast members Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville left Morocco early over an encounter between the two women.

According to People, sources reported that Glanville kissed Manzo several times but it was “unwanted.” Insiders told the publication that “Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Reports indicated that Glanville was asked to leave RHUGT early, while Manzo decided to leave on her own. Since then, Glanville has denied the reports and said the fall-out of the rumors has been “devastating.”

On April 18, RHUGT season 4 cast member Camille Grammer shared her thoughts on the drama and teased a “very intense” season ahead. The former RHOBH star told Page Six that the cast members have a lot of fun during the season but there is also “a lot of drama.”

“Especially with any of the news you’ve read, this is going to be a very intense season, I think,” she spilled. Luckily for the RHOBH OG, she said she never felt like she had to “pick sides.” Grammer also revealed that she didn’t witness the incident in question. “I wasn’t in the situation. I was there but… I can’t say too much without giving a lot away,” she shared. “So, I didn’t see everything and the specific thing they speak about. That’s your cliffhanger, I’ll leave you with that.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Camille Grammer Teased A Lot About What’s to Come in Season 4 of RHUGT

Apart from the incident involving Glanville and Manzo, Grammer shared a lot of hints about the upcoming season and described it as “‘Housewives’ on steroids for 10 days.” She said, “It’s glamorous, it’s fun. It’s raw. It’s raw because you’re filming long days and you don’t really have a glam squad and you’re doing your makeup yourself and you’re running around and you’re up early in the morning.”

Grammer is appearing on the spinoff with Glanville, Manzo, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Alex McCord. The RHOBH alum said she got along really well with RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi and described her as a “riot.” Grammer also revealed that Rossi helped her fix her tooth just hours into the trip.

“It really started right when, literally an hour into our flight, my tooth cracked,” Grammer spilled to Page Six. “She helped me glue my tooth in… I was so stressed out. So, we started with that. Then I just had a lot of fun hanging out with her.”

Grammer said she also loved having McCord, the RHONY alum, on the trip. Grammer said McCord helped them get through some of the drama thanks to her master’s degree in psychology and her work as a therapist.

Brandi Glanville Shared Her Perspective About What Went Down During Filming & Said It’s Been the ‘Worst Time’ of Her Life

Glanville recently spoke out about the reports surrounding her exit from the show and shared how damaging they all were. “This has been the worst, like, besides my divorce, this has been the worst time in my life,” Glanville told Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister on their podcast “Namaste B$tches” on April 19.

Glanville said she still hasn’t seen the footage and none of the women have seen it but it’s clear that she and Manzo don’t agree on the course of events. However, she said Gunvalson, Parks, Marcille and Rossi “all have the same recollection” as Glanville regarding what went down. The RHOBH alum said she didn’t really understand what happened but had a feeling that Manzo woke up the following day and regretted what happened.

The “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” host also revealed that she’d hired a lawyer, and while she wasn’t planning on suing anyone, she just wanted to protect herself from the “defamatory” narrative circulating. “I just want to see the footage so that I can have a takeaway,” she said. “They are not gonna show it to me. They declined to show it to me.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’