Real Housewife Sounds Off on Co-Star’s ‘Shady’ Behavior

Candiace Dillard Bassett was in the hot seat on Sunday, April 16, when she was asked about the behavior of some of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3 cast during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

One caller asked the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, “Why was it okay for you to give nicknames like ‘she take a man’ to Porsha [Williams] and Gizelle [Bryant] but it was shady when Porsha did the same to Leah [McSweeney]?” Cohen pointed out that it was a great question as Dillard Bassett said she didn’t really remember the details.

“I think because Porsha was being passive-aggressive with hers,” the RHUGT star shared. “I was very direct, like, ‘Hey, here’s my shade tree. I’m coming in to smack you with it.’ You knew it was coming. Porsha’s was like, ‘Oh, I’m a nice girl but boom, no I’m not.'”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Said She & Porsha Williams Were Able to Move Past Their Issues on RHUGT Season 3

Despite sharing that Williams was passive-aggressive with her shady comments, Dillard-Bassett and Williams did get to a better place during filming. Cohen asked the Bravo star if her issues with Williams going into filming all stemmed from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum’s support of Monique Samuels.

As fans might recall, Williams was very vocal in her support of Samuels after the physical altercation between Samuels and Dillard Bassett in RHOP’s 5th season. “Yes, that’s where it stemmed from,” the RHOP star confirmed on WWHL. However, she said they were able to move past their issues on “Ultimate Girls Trip” because she shared that the two women didn’t really have big issues with each other.

“That was our big issue,” she explained. “We talked about it, we kind of got over it and beyond that, I’m a vibes person and Porsha’s a fun vibe.” She said Williams ended up inviting her to her American wedding to Simon Guobadia, while Samuels was invited to the Nigerian wedding, which meant both ladies could go without running into each other.

Porsha Williams Said She Wasn’t Surprised Candiace Dillard Bassett Asked Her About Her Relationship

Williams previously spoke about her conflict with Dillard Bassett on RHUGT season 3 and said the two women addressed the topic head-on. “I for one wanted to go ahead and deal with the elephant in the room and we did just that,” she told ET Online back in March 2023.

At the time, Williams also addressed Dillard Bassett’s on-camera comments about the RHOA alum’s relationship with Guobadia. He was previously married to Falynn Pina, who appeared on RHOA season 13 as Williams’ “friend.” Guobadia and Pina split when season 13 wrapped up and Williams and her now-husband confirmed they were dating soon after. Williams joked with ET that “Someone’s got to do it,” in reference to Dillard Bassett’s questions.

“Somebody’s got to do it, and if I go down the cast of Marysol [Patton], Alexia [Nepola] and Whitney [Rose] and the Salt Lake girls, they are not going to do it,” she spilled. She said if anyone was going to ask her about the start of her romance with Guobadia and whether there was any overlap, it would have had to be Dillard Bassett.

