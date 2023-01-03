‘Real Housewives’ Star Speaks Out on ‘Hurtful’ Rumors About Her Husband

Candiace Dillard has shared that her husband, Chris Bassett, felt “very hurt” by unsubstantiated rumors spread on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 7 and called out some of her co-stars over what happened during an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Earlier in RHOP’s 7th season, Gizelle Bryant said Bassett made her feel “completely uncomfortable” while they were talking at the season 6 reunion, which Bassett very strongly denied.

While speaking with the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosts about the drama, Dillard said her husband was “not well” afterward. “As Dorinda [Medley] would say, ‘Not well, bitch,'” she added. “He was not well for quite a while.”

She said Bryant’s choice to call him out in public during season 7 was a “mind eff for him to have this picture painted of him.” Dillard said her husband was “very hurt” at the time but is better now.

Candiace Dillard Said She Was ‘Blown Away’ By the Support They Received But Reiterated That the Claims Were ‘Damaging’

This entire sequence gave me chills, was not expecting it! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/EE8knDGuRt — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 19, 2022

During her podcast interview with Page Six, Dillard accused Bryant of creating a “completely false and damaging and hurtful” narrative about Bassett.

Despite that, the RHOP star said she and her husband were “blown away” by the support they got online from people who said Bryant’s story wasn’t true and that they didn’t believe it. However, she explained that there is still a tiny percentage of people that do believe it, and now, “There are headlines that will live on the internet that insinuate that my husband is a predator, and you can’t undo that.”

She said that’s why Bryant’s claims were “so damaging” and Bassett was “very hurt” by what happened.

Gizelle Bryant Made Claims About Chris Bassett & in a Recent Episode Ashley Darby’s Friend Made Other Claims About Him

RHOP viewers will recall the explosive moments in the season back in October 2022 when Bryant sat down with Dillard on camera and told her that she had felt “uncomfortable” speaking with Bassett. Dillard replied by breaking the fourth wall, turning to producers and asking, “So this is a thing? We’re doing ‘Chris is being attacked,’ that’s what we’re doing?”

Dillard then left the room and spoke with an executive producer named Eric, exclaiming “if it’s going to be about maligning my f****** husband, you don’t want me here.” She shaded Ashley Darby’s ex-husband Michael Darby, who was accused of groping a cameraman, telling producers that he “is available for that, the a**-grabbing motherf***** who likes to actually make people feel uncomfortable.”

Dillard told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast recently that Bryant was performing a “rehearsed Broadway show that sold two tickets” during that confrontation. She also slammed Ashley Darby, whose friend Deborah Williams claimed Bassett flirted with her in a recent episode but flashbacks appeared to deny her claims.

Dillard accused Darby and Bryant of “bad acting” and making up situations to stay relevant on the show. “So if you don’t have a real-life situation to offer, find a seat or the unemployment line,” she said. “That’s where you should go.”

