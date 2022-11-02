How Captain Sandy Met Her Girlfriend, Leah Shafer

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Captain Sandy Yawn is opening up… on land this time.

During a Nov. 1 episode of her new podcast, the “Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show” with girlfriend Leah Shafer, the Captain shared the story of how they met. Shafer and Yawn have been dating for four years, after meeting in 2018. And now, Bravo’s “Below Deck Med” fans are getting a glimpse into their relationship.

“I was watching a show called ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ if you haven’t heard of it before, and I came across an episode of her and I saw her and thought, ‘Wow, she’s hot,” Shafer revealed during the podcast episode. “I messaged her and just said, ‘Hey, congrats on your show, many blessings, Leah.’ That was about it.”

Yawn then revealed that she ended up opening Shafer’s message a few months later.

“Earlier that year, I had been single for two years, and I have a sponsor, I’m sober, and I was sharing with her, ‘I am ready to meet my love. I am ready to meet my soulmate,'” Yawn said. “And she said, Sandy, make a list. Make a list of every characteristic you want in a person… I made the list and I decided to check my messages. She sent the message in June, [and in] October, I checked my messages, and I saw Leah.”

Yawn continued, “Of course, I messaged back. I was doing an I believe tour at the time, and I did want music integrated into that tour, and well, I used that as an outreach to Leah.”

Shafer explained that the two then met up in Los Angeles, which is when she “instantly knew” that that was it. Yawn agreed.

“It was real,” Yawn said about meeting Shafer. “I felt this energy that I had never felt. I was like, okay, I’m older now, I’ve learned a lot, and I paid attention to that. Plus, my list, don’t forget that. In my opinion, my list was answered, God answered my prayer, and I met Leah.”

Captain Sandy Has Revealed That She Never Dated Anyone in the Yachting Industry

While speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2018, Yawn admitted that she has never dated another person who was in the yachting industry. However, she said at the time that it’s been difficult to date in general as a yachting Captain.

“It’s not hard for me; it’s the other person doesn’t get it because you’re away and you’re like, ‘Fly to Europe. Fly here.’ And they have a job they have to go to,” Yawn explained to the Daily Dish at the time. “You know, I have dated in L.A., and it was great so far. But the minute I went to Europe, it changed, it shifted.”

Yawn continued, “I believe that distance does not make the heart grow fonder; I think it just makes you forget. And they get jealous, and you can’t talk because you’re busy running the boat, and you’re at sea. The cell phone reception is bad, and then on the flip side is when you feel lonely, and you want to talk to your person, and they’re busy.”

Captain Sandy’s Girlfriend Was Almost a ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Although Yawn is a Bravo star, Shafer almost was one, too! While speaking to Showbiz CheatSheet in June 2022, Yawn’s girlfriend revealed that she was almost cast to star on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” many years ago.

“I remember when [Andy Cohen] started the OC Housewives because I was supposed to be an OC Housewife back in the day,” Shafer told the outlet. “I was with the churches so they said no, you can’t do that show.”

Before Shafer met Yawn, she was married to Ross Shafer, a motivational and leadership speaker. Shafer herself was a gospel singer.

