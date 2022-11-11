Former RHONJ Producer Shares Behind the Scenes Stories

Carlos King, a former producer of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is spilling some tea on what really happened behind the scenes.

During a Nov. 8 episode of his podcast, “Reality With The King,” King got together with Teresa Giudice to discuss everything “Real Housewives of New Jersey”–and even shared what really happened when the cameras went down. King was a producer during the first two seasons of the hit show.

“After we would wrap a scene… Teresa and Joe [Giudice] would tell the crew, ‘Hey, stay over, have dinner with us, let’s sit at the table and talk,'” King revealed during the episode. “And every time we would wrap, it was mandatory that Joe would say, ‘No, sit down, put the cameras down, Carlos, let the camera crew stay, and let’s have dinner together.'”

King continued, “That’s what the Giudices were at the home, and sometimes when your mom and dad were there, they would do the same thing.”

Although King doesn’t produce the show anymore, he still appears to be close with Giudice. During the podcast, he said that Giudice was his second favorite “Real Housewives” star of all time. And the first? NeNe Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to air this winter on Bravo.

Carlos King Also Says That There Was Another Key Cast Member Who Helped Make RHONJ a ‘Hit’

There’s also another former cast member that Carlos thinks helped to make the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” a hit, and that’s Danielle Staub. Staub was a part of the show during the first two seasons and returned as a “friend of” during seasons 8, 9, and 10.

“If Danielle Staub was not on Season 1 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ [Teresa Giudice’s] table flip would have never happened,” King told Page Six during an April 2022 interview.

Carlos continued about Staub, “She stood on her own. Whether or not you disagree with some of her choices, what you must agree on is she is one of the reasons why that show is a hit.”

Teresa Giudice Is Getting Her Own Special on Bravo

During BravoCon 2022, it was confirmed that Giudice will be getting her own wedding special on Bravo to air sometime next year. The mini-series will show the days leading up to her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas, and of course, the actual wedding day. However, Giudice wasn’t always so adamant about having it all filmed.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Giudice said during an April 2022 appearance on E! News‘ Daily Pop. “Luis, of course, [being on television] is not something he signed up for. He met Teresa Giudice and … does he want to be on TV? No. But, if he dates me, does he have to be on TV? I mean, of course.”

However, just because she wasn’t always keen on a wedding spinoff doesn’t mean Giudice will. be leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” anytime soon.

“I think I’m gonna ride it out,” Giudice said at the time. “I started it and I think I’m going to ride it out to the end, until Andy [Cohen] doesn’t want me anymore.”

