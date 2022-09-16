Fans React to Carole Radziwill’s Bikini Picture

Carole Radziwill, 59, appeared on the “Real Housewives of New York City” from season 5 to season 10. On August 16, 2022, the former Bravo personality uploaded a photo that showed her posing on a beach on her Instagram account. She stood with her legs crossed in the sand and appeared to shield her face from the sun with her hand. She wore a triangle bikini top adorned with a banana pattern and a pair of coordinating green bottoms. She also sported a baseball hat, layered necklaces, and bracelets. She tagged her location as Antiparos, Greece.

“I’m bananas for Antiparos. 👙👙👙#15goodsummersleft #sorosbeach #boozybrunch #fullglam #filtersfordays 🤣#lipstick #hairupdo #spraytan #dippedinwax #stillgotit #itsybitsybikini #thirsttrap💋Happy birthday to @heidenlisa 🎉🎉🎉,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post comments section to shower Radziwill with compliments.

“Girl…looking on fire!!🔥😍 well done❤️🙌,” wrote a commenter.

“Omgosh that suit. You look fab, Miss Radziwill!” shared another person.

“Wow!! Girl you go just go!!! ❤️🔥🙌❤️🔥🙌,” added a fan.

“You keep looking better and better with time Carole 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote a different Instagram user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Instagram Post

On September 14, 2022, a Reddit user shared Radziwill’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters shared that they believed the former RHONY star looked different in the picture.

“She looks like she had a head transplant. Nary a line!” wrote a commenter.

“She’s always been tiny, but I suspect major filtering on her face. I saw a picture of her recently and it appeared that she may had some work done. It looked natural, but honestly I think all the NY ladies have had very nice plastic surgery results,” added a social media user.

“It doesn’t even look like her face to me,” shared a different person.

“Did she photoshop lips on?” asked another.

“That is not Carole lol,” shared a commenter.

“LOL new face WHO IS THISSSSSS,” added a Reddit user.

“Holy c*** I would have never guessed that was her,” chimed in a seventh person.

Carole Radziwill Spoke About Bravo Stars in November 2021

During a November 2021 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Radziwill spoke about her former RHONY co-stars. She shared that she believed Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer lacked self-awareness. She clarified that she did not believe most Bravo personalities were self-aware.

“I think that’s a prerequisite I would say across the board. The Housewives that are on the shows and get the headlines and become the stars are completely un-self-aware. It’s like you have to be in order to be playing at that level, like I think across the franchise, I’m not just saying in New York,” stated Radziwill.

She went on to say that she believed producers exploit Bravo stars who do not have self-awareness.

“It’s all production. I mean the women serve it up but it’s ground through the prism of Bravo production and what they do to make the show. So, I say they are not really self-aware. And I really honestly believe that, like there’s just like a level of delusion. And Bravo is really great at exploiting it,” stated the former journalist.

