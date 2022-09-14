Jennifer Lawrence Thinks a Real Housewives Star Is ‘Evil’

Bravo superfan and A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence has some thoughts about a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Jennifer Lawrence Thinks RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Is ‘Evil’ & ‘Needs a Publicist’

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Erika is evil and needs a publicist ASAP 😭💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SvtVbyGc4R — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 11, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence spoke to Variety alongside her “Causeway” co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,” Lawrence told Variety. “I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist, like, ASAP.”

On this season of RHOBH, Jayne was in the hot seat with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais when they suggested that a pair of $1.3 million dollar diamond earrings be used to pay off some of the victims of various lawsuits who allege her estranged lawyer husband Tom Girardi embezzled their award winnings.

“Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her,” Lawrence said as she went off on a RHONY tangent. “She didn’t do the Dorinda thing. Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda is putting joker make-up. And Carole Radziwell was just talking to her and leaving her out there and Bethenny was … on no, i’m not talking about that.”

The interview then asked if Lawrence felt like Sutton should stay on the show.

“I mean, she needs to stay,” Lawrence said. She was then asked the same question about Kathy Hilton, to which she emphasized, “Stay. Love Kathy.”

Fans Loved ‘Stan’ Jennifer Lawrence’s Take on Jayne: ‘Erika Doesn’t Need a Publicist, She Needs an Exorcism’

Fans took to the comments on the video to talk about Lawrence’s fandom.

“the voice of the people,” someone tweeted.

“She’s such a Stan. I love this,” another fan wrote.

“Heavy on the evil,” someone else said.

“Erica and diane are evil but I definitely agree with her,” someone tweeted.

“I loved it until she eye-rolled Queen Sutton,” another fan wrote.

“I love everything about this clip, but especially Brian Tyree Henry being literally appalled at the mere suggestion that Kathy Hilton should ever leave the show. The stan really jumped out,” someone wrote.

“Erika doesn’t publicist, she needs an exorcism,” a fan wrote.

“this the one time I agree w Jennifer Lawrence,” someone esle tweeted.

“Actually why doesn’t J. Law have a Housewives official recap pod? I think it would make her happier than actually anything else professionally,” someone suggested.



Despite the public backlash, Jayne recently secured a big win in court.

According to Page Six, which obtained court records, Jayne was cleared of any wrongdoing in a $5 million fraud case filed in 2020 by her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former colleagues, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn.

According to the outlet, who spoke to her attorney, Judge Richard Fruin “found no evidence” that Jayne “participated in any wrongdoing.”

According to the cout documents and Page Six, “the plaintiffs failed to prove that the RHOBH star had any ‘actual knowledge’ of Girardi’s alleged crimes.”

This is just one of many cases set before Jayne. Ronald Richards, the opposing attorney, released a lengthy statement to Heavy explaining that “the bankruptcy trustee still has the broader and easier to prove claims” and “As to this single count there will be an appeal and it will be reviewed by three judges without regard to the lower courts ruling.”

