Caroline Manzo’s Son Slammed by Sister Dina

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Manzo sister feud is getting resolved anytime soon. As “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans know, sisters Caroline and Dina Manzo have had their ups and downs, and they haven’t been speaking in quite some time. Both sisters starred on RHONJ for the first two seasons, but Dina Manzo temporarily left until returning to season six in 2014. Caroline Manzo left after her fifth season in 2013.

Over the last few months, the situation has escalated. Caroline Manzo wrote a letter in support of her sister’s ex-husband Thomas “Tommy” Manzo, who was arressted for allegedly hiring a hitman to assault Dina Manzo’s then boyfriend and now husband David Cantin in 2015, per NJ.com.

Caroline Manzo wrote that Tommy Manzo was, “kind-hearted and caring,” and her letter was one of “dozens” written that also supported Tommy Manzo, according to his defense attorney to NJ.com. Tommy Manzo was more than just Dina Manzo’s ex – he is also Caroline Manzo’s brother-in-law. Fans know that the former RHONJ star has been married to his brother, Albert Manzo, since 1984. The two share three kids together: Albie, Christopher, and Lauren.

Dina Manzo also has a daughter, Lexi, from a prior relationship. She met Tommy Manzo through Albert Manzo, and the two separated in 2012 after being married for seven years. She began dating Cantin in 2015 and got married two years later.

Albie Manzo broke his mom’s side’s silence by writing a statement in one of his Instagram comments. “Oh, and real quick before anyone gets excited that someone w the last name Manzo posted something so this is your clown a** chance to leave baseless comments like you think you ‘know’ something,” he wrote in late May.

He added, “I haven’t been silent, I’ve been busy. But I’ve had just about enough of this bullshit and you’ll be hearing from me soon, don’t you worry. In the meantime…Momma bear, you’re the strongest woman I know. I love and admire you more than you will ever understand.”

Dina Manzo replied to his comment, “Ohhhh shocking… going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads. Unfortunately this will just be a ‘storyline’ to profit from. What a shame.”

Dina’s Daughter & Close Friends Have Gotten Involved

For awhile, both sides of the family stayed silent, but not for long. Lexi Manzo took to her Instagram Stories to re-post a few memes discussing how Caroline Manzo is a, “bad sister.” Dina Manzo’s close friend Luke McKibben also took to Instagram to add fuel to the fire.

McKibben posted a photo of Caroline and Tommy Manzo that read, “Thick as Thieves.” He wrote in the caption, “For years I have sat by and watched Dina take the high road over and over….There’s a million things I could have said throughout the years and spoken up to defend her. She would forbid me to say a word. But I can’t stay silent while others continue to talk to help keep their relevance. You will reap what you sow. And I find this extremely fitting after all they are your most famous words.”

Lexi Manzo commented under the post, “Someone had to say it.” Her mom also replied saying, “Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I’m starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that’s what gives them that ‘power.’ I’ll say it again…it’s not ok to take kindness for weakness. Plus if I don’t laugh at this point I’ll just continue to cry. I love you.”

Caroline Manzo Herself Has Not Discussed the Letter

The mom of three has yet to address the letter she wrote supporting her brother-in-law, but she has discussed the situation in general. “We are heartbroken,” she told Extra TV in July 2020. “This is family on both sides. I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth.”

She added, “We don’t run from things like this, we address them, and I feel comfortable with that because we are being painted with a brush that does not reflect who we are as people.”

