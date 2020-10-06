Does Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Chef Tracey Bloom Have a Son?

Recently, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s chef, Tracey Bloom, revealed that she has a son.

Bloom’s son is named Kannon and he is two years old. Bloom announced the news on March 1, 2019, when her son was already one year old. It is unclear why Bloom waited so long to share the news with fans, but she posted a montage of photos last year to celebrate his first birthday. In the caption, Bloom wrote, “This has been the best year of my life!! HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY SON #hisnameisKANNON”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann also took to her Instagram to gush over Bloom’s adorable son. On March 2, 2019, Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of her holding Bloom’s son. In the caption, Zolciak-Biermann wrote, “Finally .. 🙌🏼🙏🏼 I can tell you who that precious baby is that you have seen on my social media! His name is Kannon and he is @cheftraceybloom SON! We love him so much (maybe even more than we love Tracey) 😉 he has brought so much joy and happiness to all of our lives 😍 Tracey is such an incredible MOMMY!!! Welcome to the family Kannon! So excited to share tons more pics and videos!”

Bloom Often Posts Photos of Her Son on Her Instagram Page

Bloom seems like a very loving mother and is constantly posting photos of her son on her Instagram page. On March 2, Bloom wrote a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram for her son’s second birthday. In the caption, Bloom wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Baby boy!! Wow something new everyday! You are so funny. You make me laugh everyday. But maybe you could stop calling the dog mom. 😂 its a nonstop dance party with you (literally nonstop). Pitbull was his first word and then Alexa. 1 million times a day I hear “Alexa play pitbull”. Though he will dance to anything. I love you and can’t wait for you to be able to take out the garbage! This being 2 is no joke.”

Bloom also posted an emotional message on Mother’s Day. She shared a photo of her and Kannon on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to mostly me but also to all y’all moms out there. Happy Mother’s Day to the aunts the teachers and all the other women that help shape these kids… Oh and thanks Kannon for being a good boy and making this a pretty awesome job. (It’s no cake walk but it’s pretty smooth)”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Bloom and Her Family a Lot of Love

Zolciak-Biermann shows a lot of love towards Bloom and her son, both on-screen and off-screen. In 2017, the Zolciak-Biermann’s helped renovate Bloom’s house, which was shown in an episode of Don’t Be Tardy.

On January 2, Zolciak-Biermann posted a photo of Bloom to Instagram for her birthday. “Happy Birthday @cheftraceybloom WE ❤️ YOU!!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption, “Not sure if this next year can compare to the last couple it’s been a wild ride! 😉 We are so grateful for you and all you do. I love your fettuccine Alfredo and your crazy dirty mind! I hope you have the BEST day ever ❤️ and ladies Tracey is single and ready to mingle! Let’s help her find love 😊🙈😉 (don’t kill me Bloom) 😂”

Bloom has been working as the Zolciak-Biermann’s chef for a number of years now, but she seems almost like family to them. Bloom has made frequent appearances on Don’t Be Tardy and even comes along for a bit of their road trip during the upcoming Season 8 of the show.

