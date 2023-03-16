Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Makes Rare Instagram Appearance After Day Out With Dad

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita and her husband Chris Laurita’s oldest son CJ made a rare appearance on social media and fans can’t get over how grown up he is.

On March 4, 2023, Teresa Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas shared a photo of himself, his son Louie, Chris Laurita, and his son CJ after a father-son golfing excursion in Las Vegas. “Amazing time on the course with our boys bonding,” Ruelas captioned the snap.

The Lauritas moved to Las Vegas with their two sons, C.J. and Nicholas, in 2019. The move came about three years after Jacqueline Laurita decided to part ways with Bravo. In February 2023, Jacqueline and Chris Laurita met up with Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas in Las Vegas after years of the women not speaking. The foursome appeared to really hit it off.

“This weekend I got a chance to meet this amazing guy,” Ruelas captioned a photo of him and Chris Laurita at Wynn Resort and Casino.

Many Fans Couldn’t Believe How Big CJ Laurita Has Gotten

When Jacqueline Laurita was on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” her two boys were both still relatively little (she also has an older daughter, Ashlee Malleo, from a previously relationship). In the years since her 2016 RHONJ departure, not many people have seen CJ, who prefers to stay off social media.

Many fans took to the comments section of Ruelas’ post to express how surprised they are by what CJ looks like today. CJ will turn 21 in May 2023.

“No way that is little CJ?!?! Glad you’re all bonding and having a fabulous time in paradise,” one person wrote.

“This is awesome! Look at CJ all grown up. Such handsome men,” someone else added.

“CJ has got so big I know you’ll have to be so proud of them both. Jacqueline I hope things keep going good with you and Teresa,” a third comment read.

“Oh my goodness look at Jacquelyn and Chris son he’s so big and handsome,” echoed another Instagram user.

In December 2022, Jacqueline Laurita admitted that her son doesn’t like when his parents share photos of him, but she snuck one onto Instagram anyway.

“Rare picture of my older son C.J. who turned 20 years old in May! He started on #rhonj filming his 6th birthday! Where has the time gone? He rarely lets me posts pictures of him, but because @chrislaurita posted it, I’m posting it too,” Laurita captioned the Instagram pic.

Louie Ruelas & His Son Attended UFC 285 in Las Vegas

In addition to spending time with the Lauritas, Louie Ruelas and his son also attended UFC 285 at the T Mobile Arena. “UFC 285 was a whole dream,” Louie Ruelas Jr. captioned an Instagram post that contained photos from the event.

On March 11, 2023, Ruelas Jr. shared more photos from the Vegas trip. “Viva Las Vegas,” he captioned the post.

Ruelas and his son’s trip to Vegas came about a month after the couples got together for dinner.

“5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer! Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now,” Jacqueline Laurita captioned an Instagram post on February 11, 2023.

“No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa. Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship. It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time! Lucy and Ethel are BACK and living our BEST lives. Life is good,” she added.

