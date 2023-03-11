Fans Think RHOBH Star Is Daughter’s Twin in Throwback Snap

On March 3, 2023, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp shared some throwback photos of herself taken in the 90s. In the first picture, Mellencamp was rocking dark hair and thin eyebrows — keeping up with the trend.

“Apparently ‘90s brows are making a comeback. If these photos aren’t proof you should avoid, get yourself a bottle of Boone’s Farm and think about your decisions. Who agrees with me and who is into this trend?” Mellencamp asked by way of the caption.

And while many of her fans responded to her question about the eyebrows, others couldn’t help but notice how similar she looks to her oldest daughter, Slate Arroyave.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Told Teddi Mellencamp That Her Daughter Looks Just Like Her

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Mellencamp’s photo, some even thinking that it was her daughter Slate in the picture. Some of Mellencamp’s pals from “The Real Housewives” also pointed out the resemblance, including Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Oh, hello Slate,” wrote Mellencamp’s bestie Richards, pointing out the similarities between Mellencamp and her 10-year-old daughter.

“Wow!! I know she’s your double but I still thought it was her!! I didn’t even notice the belly button piercing…I’m in bed sick on my iPhone,” a fan commented on the post after mistaking the photo for Mellencamp’s daughter.

“How is this not Slate, though,” someone else wondered.

“Wow, Slade [sic] sure looks like you! Mine don’t grow much anymore~ I’m fine with what I have. I agree with you,” another third Instagram user added.

“Looks just like Slate,” a fourth follower said.

Mellencamp has three kids with her husband Edwin Arroyave; daughter Slate, son, Cruz, and daughter, Dove. Arroyave also has a daughter named Isabella from a previous relationship.

Fans Have Previously Thought That Slate Looks Like Teddi Mellencamp

This isn’t the first time that fans have noticed similarities in Mellencamp and her daughter. In fact, there have been plenty of other comments on her Instagram in which people compare the two and feel that Slate is her mom’s “twin.”

In May 2021, for example, Mellencamp shared another throwback photo of herself, this one taken when she was still in grade school. A lot of people thought the photo was of Slate, so much so that Mellencamp added a disclaimer in the caption.

“My dad is giving me a hard time for letting Slate get braces; actually, he hasn’t stopped giving me a hard time since I got them 28 years ago but that’s beside the point. He’s all for keeping things the way they are. But I know the confidence boost braces gave me so I’m all for them. So let’s take a poll— who here got braces and who is out there smiling au naturel? ps. This is me, not Slate,” she wrote.

In addition to fans seeing an uncanny resemblance between mother and daughter, some also felt that Mellencamp looked like her dad, musician John Mellencamp.

