RHOBH Cast Member Shades Co-Stars as ‘Judgy’

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is premiering soon and its stars have been hinting at upcoming storylines from the show in various interviews and podcasts. This week, Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder and said she went into more detail about it on this season of RHOBH but that some of her co-stars’ reactions were a “bit judgy.”

While appearing on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, the hosts brought up Kung Minkoff’s Instagram post about her eating disorder and Mellencamp said despite being her friend, she’d had no idea the RHOBH star had an eating disorder. Kung Minkoff replied that so many people, including family members, called her and were shocked about the post.

She said it wasn’t a subject that she would just bring up with people, but a lot of her friends from middle school and high school knew, “because it was developing then so they saw the signs of it.” She explained that as an adult, “I’ve sort of managed it and that’s been my secret, that was my skeleton.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kung Minkoff Explained Why She Decided to Speak Up More About It on Season 12 & Hinted at Her Co-Stars’ Reactions

Mellencamp asked the RHOBH star what made her decide to go public about it. Kung Minkoff replied that being on “Real Housewives” has made her more introspective and she felt as though it wasn’t authentic to hide her disorder. She added, “It just felt like that part was happening and I wasn’t saying it, and I was like, ‘you know what, it’s not really fair to say my life is perfect when it’s not.'”

The Bravo star told the co-hosts that she discusses her eating disorder more in the upcoming RHOBH season. She said she discusses it more because her Instagram post about it went up just as filming was starting. She spoke about her co-stars’ reaction after she briefly mentioned it last season and said:

I didn’t talk about it much last year so I think it was sort of a blip and then I didn’t discuss it anymore. And because I posted it, someone brings it up and then we talk about it more. And it’s in general supportive, some of it’s a little bit judgy, but it’s okay. It’s like any sort of disease or issue that people have, there’s gonna be a plethora of responses to it.

Mellencamp asked how she’s doing now and Kung Minkoff replied, “It’s been since I was 11, it’s [daily].” Her comments echo a previous Instagram post on the topic where the Bravo star wrote that “recovery isn’t linear.”

Kung Minkoff Briefly Mentioned Her Eating Disorder on Season 11 & Also on Instagram

Kung Minkoff briefly brought up her struggle on RHOBH’s season 11, telling her castmates, “I’m a recovering bulimic,” according to Bravo. “I say recovering because I don’t know what it’s like to be any other thing.” She added, “I will say that like, it’s under control, but it’s not something that I’ve ever hidden.”

During a confessional, she said, “I just want the girls to know how hyper-aware I am of my weight and sort of the struggles that I go through.” Then, on December 7, 2021, the RHOBH star opened up about it further on Instagram, telling her followers, “Even though it may seem like someone’s life is seemingly put together, it doesn’t mean they aren’t going through something painful.” She added:

This week, I’ve been really struggling with my ED and body image. Eating disorders can be tricky because they make you feel like you’re in complete control when in reality you’re spiraling out of it. I’m sharing this because I want any of you who are suffering as well to know you have my support. Recovery isn’t linear, it’s a process of learning, growing and healing. Some days can feel like a little bump in the road and others like an Everest. Honor your strength. Honor your journey.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance