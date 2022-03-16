Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance

This week’s episode of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 3 saw the second half of the charter involving what many viewers called the worst guests in “Below Deck Mediterranean” history.

Fans saw Erica Rose, who got her reality TV debut on “The Bachelor,” and her husband Charles “Chuck” Sanders share many complaints about the food last week and their comments continued on this week’s episode, to the point that some of the other guests spoke about not wanting to be involved with Rose and Sanders anymore.

Rose appeared on season 9 of “The Bachelor” but she didn’t last long on Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s season, getting eliminated after three weeks. She then appeared on two seasons of “Bachelor Pad.” After her days on reality TV, Rose became an attorney and now works with Sanders, also a lawyer, at the Rose Sanders Law Firm PLLC.

Her return to reality TV wasn’t exactly a hit with viewers, however. As the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” episode aired, Rose and Sanders were blasted by fans on social media, including on Rose’s Instagram page, especially as viewers learned that they left only a $6,500 tip.

Rose & Sanders Were Slammed by Fans for Their Behavior & the Tip

Needless to say, there were a lot of reactions from fans on social media about the charter and the couple was blasted over the tip and their behavior. “So we’re all in agreement that this primary couple was among the worst ever, right?” one fan asked. Another said, “$6500??? SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR HOW THEY TREATED AND ABUSED THE STAFF?? Disgusting. Anyone know these people in real life can we all troll them.” Here was another post:

Someone wrote, “Is that the worst tip ever in the history of Below Deck? That’s so bad and they were AWFUL. They need to be banned.” Another agreed, writing, “Please don’t let Erika back on any #bravotv show EVER AGAIN!!!!!” One post asked Bravo, “Please don’t bring these annoying, arrogant guests back next season. Thank you. Signed, All of us.”

Yet another fan requested that the couple be banned from Bravo shows, writing, “Employees shouldn’t be subjected to such behavior. Rude, disrespectful, SNOBBY people.” Another person said, “This charter guest Charles is such a D*** on Below Deck Sailing Yacht!”

One fan commented that when Rose’s mom fell in the water at the beach, the former “Bachelor” star’s first reaction was to say, “I hope you didn’t ruin my phone!” The viewer wrote, “It’s not fair that these a******* are rich enough to charter this yacht.” Someone else tweeted, “These A******* only left $6500?!? You have GOT to be kidding me!!”

“Erica Rose and Chuck Sanders are literally the most disgusting people I have ever seen on Below Deck, poor Marcos and Daisy and the rest of them. Worst tip ever, pitiful,” another person stated. In addition to the vitriol aimed at the guests on Twitter and Reddit, Rose’s latest Instagram posts were filled with comments from fans blasting her and her husband’s behavior.

Sanders, on the other hand, had his Instagram profile set to private while the comments on their law firm’s Instagram page have been turned off.

The Cast Also Spoke About the Charter Guests & Engineer Colin MacRae Said It Was ‘Unpleasant’

It wasn’t just the fans who were unhappy with the charter guests as the cast was pretty vocal during the episode that they didn’t like Rose and Sanders. Chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher even went so far as to talk about it with one of the other guests who said she couldn’t wait to get off the boat.

After the episode aired, Kelliher stopped by “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and spilled that the group was “pretty awful.” Engineer Colin MacRae had also spoken about this particular charter a while ago, telling Bravo Insider, “It was one of the more unpleasant charters we did.” He said:

That charter with Erica Rose was f****** horrendous. And they came on just so disrespectful. I felt really bad for Daisy. It was awful. And Erica’s husband is not a very nice human being, in my opinion.

He also said Sanders was completely wrong about chef Marcos Spaziani’s cooking and told the outlet, “He’s the best chef I’ve ever worked with in 14 years on super yachts, and I’ve worked with some really top quality chefs. So, yeah, what Erica’s husband was saying about his food was just outrageous.”

