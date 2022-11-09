Crystal Kung Minkoff Comments on Whether Denise Richards & Camille Grammer Should Return to RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff appeared on a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino. While recording the episode, the comedian asked Minkoff if she believed Denise Richards and Camille Grammer should return to RHOBH. The reality television personality shared that she has become acquainted with both women. She also suggested that she did not know if either Richards or Grammer would be a good fit for future seasons of RHOBH.

“They both bring definitely a different element, you know — I don’t know, because it’s like each season — I don’t know about the girls who are going to return from this year, like what’s their motivation next year,” explained Minkoff. “So if they are exactly the same — that’s the thing, people think like oh if they are exactly the same — like if [Lisa] Rinna is exactly the same as she is now, bring in Denise, bring in Camille but like what if she adjusts? Then what? Like what’s going to happen? I think it’s just a crap shoot. I think that there are professionals that cast so whatever they want.”

She then shared she is a fan of former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson. The mother of two explained that she believes the actress “seems very balanced.” Minkoff also noted that she would get along with Brandi Glanville if she returned to RHOBH.

“I’ll tell you, people say I would get along with Brandi, it doesn’t seem like that on the show, my personality, but I like a little wildness, I think it’s fun to experiment, because I’m not like super wild but I like to be around it, I think it’s fun, she seems like wild,” said the RHOBH star.

Denise Richards Shared She Would Come Back to RHOBH

During a September 2022 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, Richards revealed she would be interested in coming back to RHOBH. She also dispelled rumors that she would not return if Rinna continued to star on the series. She asserted that she “would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her.” The “Drop Dead Gorgeous” actress noted, however, that “Lisa Rinna plays dirty and she can be really nasty.” She also shared that she does not believe their friendship could be mended after the events of RHOBH season 10. Richards went on to say that she does not approve of how her former co-star behaves on social media.

“I don’t think I could ever be close friends with her after. Also I watched a few of the last episodes of [RHOBH] and seeing how she’s been and how she is on social media and I just don’t agree with it. So it’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” stated the “Wild Things” star.

Brandi Glanville Revealed that She Was Interested in Returning to RHOBH

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, Glanville shared she would return to RHOBH if given the opportunity.

“Duh, yeah, they need me,” joked the 49-year-old.

Glanville also shared that she believed the show needed to have a lighter tone.

“I feel like it’s kind of turned into ‘Big Brother’-ish like where everyone has their final two. And that’s not what I want to watch, I want to watch like real life things happening. And not ‘let’s take down one person,’ so I do feel like it could be a little lighter,” said the mother of two.

