Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds Live to Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Pigeon’ Comments About Her

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley is known for being long-winded, and in the December 13 episode of the series, co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff was on the receiving end of one of Kemsley’s speeches. “You hear about it, you fear it, you wish it never happens to you. But today I’m on the other end of a Dorit interrogation,” Minkoff said in a confessional.

During the scene, Kemsley questioned Minkoff for telling Sutton Stracke that Kemsley had made comments about Stracke’s drinking in a previous episode (“Sutton is a drinker. She is somebody that I would not be surprised if she poured a little vodka in her coffee in the morning.”).

In a confessional of her own, Kemsley referred to Minkoff as a “carrier pigeon” for spreading this information. Minkoff reacted to Kemsley’s comments and “interrogation” when she appeared on the December 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Claps Back at Dorit Kemsley

When asked about Dorit’s “carrier pigeon” comments on WWHL, Minkoff told Cohen, “Well you can’t really speak when Dorit’s around, as you saw. And no, I just tell the truth, and if you don’t like it you can go, I guess, suck it.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy happened to be in the audience at that night’s WWHL taping and told Minkoff “If you’re a pigeon, I’m a parrot,” referring to the “pet parrot” nickname her co-star Jessel Taank gave her during their recently-wrapped season 14.

Later in the episode, Cohen had Minkoff play a game where she had to list one positive and one negative thing about each of her co-stars, whose pictures were flown in with an animated carrier pigeon. When Kemsley’s face appeared, Minkoff said, “I like that she wants to help you when you have a wardrobe malfunction. Not like, is that you’ll hear about it for the rest of your life.”

Minkoff and Kemsley sat down together to react to the moment for the RHOBH After Show on YouTube, and Kemsley told Minkoff, “My intention when I said that was more of ‘Listen, I know she is a drinker.’ I mean she doesn’t hide the fact that she’s a drinker. It was kind of, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know if she’s the type that puts vodka in her coffee,’ but I think that because that comment was taken in isolation it became a bigger comment.”

Fans React to Crystal Kung Minkoff Spreading Information this Season

Minkoff has not been directly involved in any of the drama so far this season on RHOBH, however, she has been spreading information such as Kemsley’s comments about Stracke’s drinking to further stir the pot, and fans on social media are noticing.

The Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot of Minkoff saying “I’m bored” during Kemsley’s interrogation of her during the December 13 episode, and fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“I’m #TeamCrystal♥️💎She goes in and clears when she’s had enough and they don’t know how to handle that!” one fan wrote.

“Crystal clocking in for work” another user added.

“Although she has no storyline I’m enjoying Crystal casually inserting herself into drama lol she’s a subtle but effective bone carrier,” a third fan commented.

