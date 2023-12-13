Sonja Morgan Gives Update on ‘Secret’ Boyfriend

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan has been vocal about her dating history, with her roster of former suitors including tennis champion John McEnroe, actor Owen Wilson, and Harry Dubin (who has been involved with at least four of Morgan’s former RHONY co-stars, Aviva Drescher, Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer).

These days, however, Morgan is preferring to keep her dating life on the down low. Namely, she opened up to People in a December 2023 interview about her ongoing eight-month relationship.

“I’m still seeing the Viking, it’s been eight months, and I am keeping his identity secret for many reasons,” Morgan told the outlet. “He’s a good one; I don’t want all those other girls out there trying to snatch him away from me.”

Morgan has always accused her RHONY co-stars of going after men she’s previously dated. Besides Dubin, Morgan previously claimed to be “friends with benefits” with de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino for a decade. D’Agostino refuted the claims, but Morgan responded saying, “He’s going to minimize it as much as possible, as all men do. They never tell the truth, guys, they never do.”

Sonja Morgan Explains How She Met Her ‘Viking’ Boyfriend

Although Morgan remained tight-lipped about her man’s name and won’t share photos with him on her social media, she opened up about how they first met while she was out of New York City.

“It was such a shock to me when we weren’t filming RHONY anymore, so I was like, ‘I gotta get out of New York City. I need to detach myself from my usual routine to and get my s— together to figure out what I really want in a man, because I’ve been wasting too much time,'” she shared. “And while I was [out of the city in Virginia], the Viking came my way.”

Morgan added that she was inspired to look for new types of men than the ones she’d previously dated while in Benton, Illinois filming “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”, saying “After seeing the guys there I was like, ‘Wow, these are real men. These are not those Hermès Pochette kind of metrosexual men you meet in New York City. These are real lovers!’ So yeah, my eyes were open. And the Viking, he’s a real manly man, you know what I’m saying? So he got it in and hooked me.”

Morgan first shared the news of her relationship while on a RHONY Legacy panel at BravoCon 2023.

‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’ Premieres This Week

Fans who miss Morgan on their screens since her RHONY departure won’t have to wait long to see her again. The former RHONY star will be joining her fellow alumni Singer, de Lesseps, Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and Kristen Taekman in “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” the fourth season of the “Girls Trip” spin-off series.

The “Girls Trip” will see the RHONY alums heading to St. Barths and staying in the same villa where they stayed during the RHONY season five cast trip. “RHONY Legacy” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, December 14, with the first three episodes dropping all at once.

