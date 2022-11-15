RHOBH Star Addresses If Erika Jayne’s BravoCon Remark Was an Attempt to Save Dorit Kemsley’s Career

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke about Erika Jayne’s behavior at the 2022 BravoCon on a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast hosted by Danny Pellegrino.

During a BravoCon panel, Jayne was asked “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?” The “Pretty Mess” singer initially hesitated and stated she did not “want to answer this question because [she] feel[s] bad.” She then walked to the center of the stage and announced that she believed her co-star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, would be the next Bravo couple to break up. On October 17, 2022, PK criticized Jayne’s remark on Instagram. The 51-year-old flocked to the post’s comments section and insisted she made the comment in jest, writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Erika Jayne

While recording the “Everything Iconic” episode, Pellegrino shared he believed Jayne planned her BravoCon comment to help save Dorit’s Bravo career. He explained that he thinks the swimsuit designer will not return as a full-time cast member for another season of the Bravo series because she “didn’t have a lot going on” in season 12.

“I can’t imagine them bringing back Dorit a full-time next season, and I thought that it was kind of a last ditch effort and maybe that me being f***** crazy. But I thought of it as like I know they all seem to protect each other so much and it felt like oh Erika is throwing a bone,” said the podcast host.

Minkoff replied that she understood Pellegrino’s point of view.

“I think because you have a podcast like this you dive deeper and you sort of try to read between the lines and nuances. For me, if it was a year ago, I would have been like ‘why would [Jayne] say that?’ And I’m like I wonder, so I’m trying to get smart to it,” said the mother of two.

The 39-year-old went on to say that she noted Jayne looked confident when she answered the question on the panel.

“She just kind of sat there and she’s like ‘I don’t want to say,’ and she was like getting nervous, and [Andy Cohen] was like ‘any show’ and then she walked up there very confidently. And then said it like that so I was like not so sure. But, hey, you know what, maybe that’s a good friend,” said Minkoff.

Kyle Richards Discussed Erika Jayne’s BravoCon Comment

During an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Kyle Richards shared she disapproved of Jayne’s comment about the Kemsleys’ marriage. She explained she is close friends with the couple and asserted they have a strong relationship.

“I was so shocked and honestly, I mean, I don’t know why she did that because I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group and you know, they are a really loving and supportive couple,” said the “Halloween Ends” star. “They have a beautiful family. We travel with them and I just don’t know why throw something like that out there. And she later said she was joking but like jokes are supposed to be funny.”

She went on to say that she does not “like those kind of mean shady questions.” Richards also noted that Jayne’s remark could have been damaging for PK and Dorit.

“I mean, I know from experience, these things follow you no matter what. She can say ‘I was joking’ but then for a while now people are going to say, ‘they are going to be the next couple for sure,’ the next thing you know, people are saying ‘oh I’ve heard they’ve been having problems,’” said Richards.

