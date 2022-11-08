RHOBH Star Says Kyle Richards’ Behavior Towards Her at the Reunion ‘Made No Sense’ to Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about her relationship with her co-star Kyle Richards during a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino. She referenced that Richards took issue that she claimed Sutton Stracke made a “dark” comment during the twelfth season of RHOBH. While filming the reunion, Minkoff clarified there was an “overall conversation [with Stracke] that made [her] feel a certain way.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards on the ‘Everything Iconic’ Podcast in November 2022

During the “Everything Iconic” interview, Minkoff shared that she did not understand why the “Halloween Ends” star was at odds with her throughout the show’s season 12 reunion special.

“I would love to know too why she came for me. It made no sense to me, I feel like everyone had — they had a package out for each person and you sort of speak on it and have a discussion about like your own story and then no one else was interrupted but mine and she was the only one that did,” stated Minkoff.

She then shared she believed RHOBH fans will be able to “read between the lines of [Richards] tending to try to shut [her] down.” Minkoff then shared that she thinks the “Little House on the Prairie” actress cannot understand her point of view.

“I think I mean that’s why they aired it for the third episode when I was like, I said ‘you won’t understand, you won’t understand unless you have gone through the experience,’ and I think that’s what it is. It’s like she has never gone through it and she doesn’t know what it’s like to be in my shoes nor is she willing to sort of be opened minded about it, so if it doesn’t make sense to her, it doesn’t exist,” asserted the reality television personality.

Minkoff also suggested her relationship with Richards has not improved since filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion. She explained that they “saw each other at BravoCon” and have exchanged “a couple texts.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Issues With Crystal Kung Minkoff in an October 2022 episode of the ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Podcast

During an October 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Richards spoke about Minkoff. She stated that she “actually like[s]” the 39-year-old when they are not filming the show. She then explained she was unhappy with Minkoff’s accusations against Stracke.

“I didn’t like that she created something that could have put Sutton’s reputation at risk. And you know, that really bothered me,” said Richards.

The 53-year-old then shared that she has received messages from social media users who asserted she does not understand Minkoff’s viewpoint as she is not a woman of color.

“I see a lot of messages saying that I have to respect — you know that I don’t understand — someone of color may feel differently about something and I do understand that and I respect that. I was just saying like, you know, you are putting things out there on camera that could really hurt people’s reputation, that was my point,” stated Richards.