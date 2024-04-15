Full-Time RHOBH Star Announces She’s Leaving Franchise & Fans Are Shocked

Crystal Kung Minkoff will not return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 14. She shared the news in a candid Instagram post uploaded on April 15.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons,” Minkoff said.

“Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor. Being the first Asian-American on Beverly Hills was a lot of weight on my shoulders that I have since just have really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people and I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me and I hope that I have been for you,” she added.

The reality star inked a deal to appear as a full-time Housewife on season 11.

Fans Reacted to the News on Instagram

Shortly after Minkoff announced her departure from the series, fans took to the comments section of her post to react.

“What a graceful exit after an awesome run. Thanks for opening up your life to us — will miss you on the show but grateful it connected us. The future is bright,” read one comment.

“You were the breath of fresh air the show needed! Ugh,” someone else added.

“I was ok with all of the news coming out of the bravoverse today but NOT THIS!! You were a great representation for the Asian community and I wish you the best on what’s next. Hopefully you pop up on our screens again soon,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Such sad news, you and Garcelle are the voice of reason. Looking forward to seeing everything you do beyond,” a fourth person said.

Annemarie Wiley Is Also Not Returning for Season 14

In March, season 13 full-timer Annemarie Wiley confirmed that Bravo wasn’t renewing her contract for another season.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season. I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what i was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played.’ Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake,” she continued.

The cast for season 14 has yet to be confirmed. The remaining cast consists of Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.

