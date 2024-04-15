‘Real Housewives’ Star Pregnant With First Child

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard is pregnant with her first child.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester. It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point,” Dillard told ET.

“Our immediate family knows, my mom — I told my mom on her birthday in February — my dad knows, [Chris’] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun,” she added.

Dillard, 37, is married to Chris Bassett, 46. The two tied the knot in August 2018.

Fans Reacted to Candiace Dillard’s Pregnancy News on Social Media

Dillard had shared some of her fertility journey on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” In her interview with ET, she said that she underwent a round of IVF earlier this year.

“Our doctor called us at 8 a.m. and she tells us that we’re pregnant. We waited and waited and waited all this time, so to finally hear that, after those two weeks, the process has worked after a year of doing the shots. … I did two rounds of egg retrieval. To do the shots in your stomach, I had to do the shots in my bum bum every day — which was not always fun — and to finally have it all pay off was amazing,” she told ET.

In addition to speaking with the news outlet about her pregnancy, Dillard also posted to Instagram with the exciting news.

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct thy paths,” she captioned a video, quoting Bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6.

Many fans reacted to the news in the comments section of the post.

“Yasssss!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!! Omg I am so happy for youuuu!!!” one person wrote.

“Omg congratulations Candiace I’m so happy for you both,” someone else added.

“I’m so happy for you guys. Congratulations on your beautiful blessing!!!!” a third comment read.

“Congratulations Candiace!!!! God is too good!!! So happy for you!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Candiace Dillard Is Done With RHOP

News of Dillard’s pregnancy comes just weeks after she confirmed that she was leaving “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” she told People magazine.

Dillard joined the RHOP cast on season 3 as a full-time star. While she embarks on this next chapter of her life with her husband, she isn’t completely closing the door on a potential return to the franchise.

“This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later’,” she told People.

