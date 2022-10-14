RHOBH Star Called Out for ‘Lies’ During Reunion

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took heat from her co-stars – and host Andy Cohen – during an awkward reunion segment. During the first part of the “RHOBH” season 12 reunion, Crystal Kung Minkoff was in the hot seat as Cohen grilled her about her past claim that co-star Sutton Stracke said something “dark” to her, insinuating that she made a racist remark.

Fans saw a flashback scene in which Sutton and Crystal were discussing race after Sutton‘s previous claim that she doesn’t “see color” when she talks to people. Sutton then recounted a story of her multicultural friend group spending the day in her swimming pool.

“My white child is with Black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi, and maybe a redhead Irish Catholic girl,” Sutton said, adding, “This is what it should be.”

Crystal revealed that she was offended by Sutton’s pool story and hinted that her co-star said something else that was “very dark.” Crystal refused to divulge what it was – until the reunion.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was Questioned By Andy Cohen & Her Co-Stars at the RHOBH Reunion

During the reunion taping, Cohen told Crystal that she implied that Sutton made racist comments but refused to reveal what she said. Crystal, who has since formed a friendship with Sutton, explained, “Knowing Sutton today, I wouldn’t have that same feeling or energy about the conversation.”

“But when you brought it up a year later you did know her,” Cohen noted, as a flashback clip played that showed Crystal saying, “There was a lot more said…that was very dark.”

When pressed to reveal exactly what the “dark” comment was, Crystal became agitated. “It wasn’t something specific,” she explained during the reunion. “It was the overall conversation that made me feel a certain way.”

After her co-stars called her out for implying that Sutton said something “very specific” and “very dark,” Crystal clarified that it was more about “the tone of the conversation.”

Cohen also pointed out that when he asked Crystal on “Watch What Happens Live” about what Sutton said, she told him she said something ”worse” than what was shown on “RHOBH.”

“This was my experience,” Crystal said, noting that her co-stars called her experience “lying.”

When Crystal noted that things are good between her and Sutton now, Cohen said, “I think it’s great that you’re okay, but I spent three episodes wondering what this dark comment was!”

Crystal replied with, “Make this a learning experience,” and Cohen clapped back with, “The learning experience seems to be don’t accuse someone of saying something specifically ‘very dark’ on television!”

Kyle Richards also chimed in, saying that she tried to get to know Crystal. “But what I was seeing was someone making up a story instead of speaking the truth.” she said.

“Why do you assume it’s a story, what if it’s my truth? Crystal asked, to which Kyle replied, “But your truth isn’t true!”

“It is true, to me,” Crystal said.

Crystal admitted that bringing up the story about Sutton is one of her “biggest regrets” of her life.

On social media, “RHOBH” viewers reacted to Crystal’s awkward exchange with Cohen and her co-stars.

“Crystal literally keeps getting caught in her own lies/contradictions so yeah, the ladies are over it/her,” one viewer tweeted.

“Crystal can’t keep her lies straight!! She thinks she is slick at backtracking, but she is not! And everyone sees it!” another added.

“Crystal you lied about Sutton. You doubled down on #WWHL saying it was something else. You were caught in a lie and still won’t own it,” a third viewer wrote.

Kyle Richards Previously Said Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘Flat-Out Lied’

This is not the first time Crystal has been accused of lying by her co-stars. According to Page Six, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier in 2022, Kyle revealed that she didn’t believe Crystal’s claim that Sutton said something that was more “problematic” than the “pool” story that viewers saw on “RHOBH.”

“She flat-out lied,” Kyle told Cohen. “She is a newbie and a rookie, and she didn’t think that they would use a little thing called a flashback. So then when we showed the flashback, it clearly wasn’t enough for her and the audience or whatever. She came on here and said, ‘Oh, it’s actually worse than that.’”

Kyle added that Bravo would have “shown” the scene if Sutton had said something worse.

