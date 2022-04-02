RHOBH Star Speaks About Sutton Stracke in New Interview

During a recent red-carpet appearance, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke about her costar, Sutton Stracke, and gave an update on how their friendship is today, as the two have not always gotten along in the past.

While speaking with Us Weekly at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, Minkoff said about her costar, “I’m friends with everyone. I talk to Sutton a lot. We talk a lot.”

Minkoff continued about Stracke, “She grows on some, but she grew on me.”

During the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Minkoff and Stracke didn’t exactly start off on the right foot, as they got in a fight during one of the first episodes. While on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe, Stracke interrupted Minkoff while they were talking about racial stereotypes.

“Do you wanna talk about when I see dumba** rednecks on the TV and that’s supposed to be me?” Stracke told her costar during the third episode of the season. “I also have a stereotype, but I don’t want to bring it up!” Things later escalated when Minkoff accused Stracke of “violating” her after Stracke accidentally walked into Minkoff’s room while she was naked.

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to air on Bravo sometime later this spring.

Stracke Issued an Apology to Minkoff via Instagram at the Time

After the episode aired where Stracke and Minkoff got into it following their conversation about racial stereotypes, Stracke issued an apology to Minkoff via Instagram on May 27, 2021.

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” Stracke wrote. “My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color. I am sorry. I will do better and be better.”

In response, Minkoff posted her own statement on Instagram, which read:

“Thank you, Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences. Asian Americans are often expected not to share their opinions, but despite this stereotype, I believe that everyone deserves to be heard. I consciously re-wired myself to be outspoken and share my feelings whenever possible and I encourage my children to do the same. Now that my platform has grown, I feel I have a duty to speak up for others who don’t yet feel safe using their own voices…”

Kyle Richards Called the Upcoming Season 12 of RHOBH ‘Crazy’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, star Kyle Richards teased the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” calling it “very intense” and “crazy.”

“It was a really a very intense season,” Richards told the outlet. “A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it’s good for the audience.”

However, despite the drama, Richards added, “I think that what I love about our franchise, Beverly Hills, is that we all really do love and care about each other. I know because I did The Ultimate Girls Trip for Peacock, and I learned from the other franchises they’re really not like that.”

