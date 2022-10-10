RHOBH Star Spills About Season 12 Reunion

Crystal Kung-Minkoff is not holding back about what went down at the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

While speaking with E! News alongside her husband, Rob Minkoff, recently, Minkoff was asked if anything gets resolved between the cast at the reunion, especially when it comes to this season’s Aspen trip. The cast trip was at the center of the drama this season, as Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a “meltdown” while they were out at a private club in Aspen. Rinna alleged that Hilton was saying “horrible” things about the other cast members, as well as her own sister, Kyle Richards. However, the alleged tantrum was not filmed.

“I think some things are actually revealed, some are not, and you know, I think that’s sort of the natural case of most things on a reality show,” Minkoff explained in an interview with E! published on Oct. 9. “You can’t get everything, because everyone has different P.O.V.s, right? So it’s everyone’s P.O.V. that comes out, so hopefully, there’s some resolve.”

Minkoff continued, “I wasn’t there really. The ones that weren’t there, we were all sitting there listening, like, ‘what happened?'”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Crystal Minkoff & Her Husband Also Gave an Update on Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton’s Current Relationship

While speaking to E! News, Minkoff was also asked about the current status of Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s relationship. After all the drama this season, the sister’s relationship with each other was strained, something that was discussed in the recently released season 12 reunion trailer.

“I would say they’re working through some issues,” Crystal’s husband, Rob Minkoff, said.

Minkoff also added, “I did text the head of the production company, just ‘dun, dun dun,’ after I saw the trailer. Like, oh that was pretty intense. It’s weird because it just happened and I almost like blocked it out, it’s pretty crazy.”

Kyle Richards Said That Having Conflict With Her Family ‘Affects’ Her

Although season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has wrapped, some of the drama, especially with her family, is still affecting Kyle Richards.

“You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Oct. 9. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It’s very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

Richards also said about her relationship with her other cast mates, “Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion. I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

