Kyle Richards Revealed What Really ‘Bothered’ Her on RHOBH This Season

Wow, you are angry spice!

In a new behind-the-scenes video posted by Bravo ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, Kyle Richards revealed what really “bothered” her about the show this year. The video showed many of the women getting their hair and makeup done right before the reunion began filming as they answered questions about the season and their fellow cast members.

“Is there anyone you’re looking forward to addressing or clearing the air with today?” a producer asked in the video.

In response, Richards said, “I’m not looking forward to addressing the stuff with Erika and Rinna, and my sister Kathy. All of that stuff, I’m dreading. I am looking forward to, even though I’ve addressed it off-camera, the stuff with Garcelle. I want to address the stuff with Garcelle and the stuff that happened at her birthday party with her son today because that was something that really bothered me in watching the show.”

Richards continued, “So much, that I didn’t watch the show for six episodes. I’m trying to catch up now, actually, because sometimes you watch the show and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh,’ I don’t know why I would say something like that. Of course, we were drinking a lot of margaritas that night, at Garcelle’s birthday, but I was just disappointed in myself.”

Viewers can catch part one of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion this Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Erika Girardi Came Under Fire This Season for the Comments She Made About Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

During this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” star Erika Girardi came under fire for telling Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax, to “get the f*** out of here” at Beauvais’ birthday party. Girardi told him this at the end of the night when he was going to pick up the leftover flower arrangements from the table for his mom to bring home with her.

“What are you doing here?” Girardi asks Jax.

“Flowers,” Jax replies.

“Get the f*** out of here,” Girardi says. “Get the f*** out of here. Get the f*** out of here before you get in trouble.”

During the next episode, Girardi does apologize to Beauvais, but it remained a sensitive subject for the remainder of the season. Richards and Dorit Kemsley were also caught laughing about the incident with their husbands as they de-briefed the birthday party, as seen in this recap clip.

Sutton Stracke Was Not Happy With Girardi’s Comments About Garcelle’s Son

While appearing on a July 2022 episode of E! Daily Pop, Sutton Stracke stood up for Beauvais and her son.

“If I had been there and she had said that, that was not going to go down well with me,” Stracke said about the incident with Girardi and Beauvais’ son. “I was very angry when I heard that she had said that.”

Stracke continued, calling for a bigger apology from Girardi to Beauvais. “I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology…I mean, Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but just totally inappropriate,” Stracke said during the appearance.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Tears Into This Season’s RHOBH on Twitter