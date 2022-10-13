Andy Cohen & Kandi Burruss Break Silence on Cynthia Bailey Divorce

Andy Cohen and Kandi Burruss have some thoughts about former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey’s divorce.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram on Oct. 12, Bailey announced that she and Mike Hill are splitting after two years of marriage–and it looks like Cohen and Burruss have some reactions to the news.

“I’m sad about it,” Burruss said during an Oct. 12 appearance on Cohen’s radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy. “She said she has to talk to me about it this week.”

“That’s too bad,” Cohen said. “I mean, they got married during the pandemic. She wanted it so bad, she wanted it to work, don’t you think?”

In response, Burruss said, “I mean of course, who doesn’t want their marriage to work?”

“I was happy for her happily ever after,” Cohen said.

Bailey was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons 3 through 13.

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Statement Said That ‘No One Is to Blame’

In the couple’s joint statement posted to Instagram, they shared the sentiment that the breakup was no one’s fault.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The statement continued, “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!”

Cynthia Bailey Said That the Split Is ‘Not a Tragic Ending’

In an interview with People on Oct. 12, Bailey spoke more about her divorce and said that the split was not a “tragic ending.”

“It may not seem like it when you think about divorce or a relationship ending, but this for us is not a bad thing,” Bailey, 55, told the outlet. “This is not a tragic ending for us. This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, ‘Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?’ And then who were brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together.”