Cynthia Bailey’s Relationship History

Cynthia Bailey, of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, has been married twice. She wed her first husband, Peter Thomas, in 2010. The former couple divorced in 2017. During his marriage to Bailey, Thomas appeared on “RHOA.” In a 2020 interview with Michelle “ATLien” Brown, the restaurateur shared that he no longer watches the hit Bravo show.

“I actually don’t watch ‘Atlanta Housewives’ and the reason I don’t watch it is because it’s painful for me and the reason why it’s painful for me, not what y’all are thinking, okay, it’s completely not what you’ll are thinking. It’s painful for me because that was my life,” stated the 61-year-old.

He went on to say that he “cringe[s] when [he] even sees [himself] on the screen.”

Cynthia Bailey Married Mike Hill in 2020

Bailey was introduced to her now-husband Mike Hill in 2018. According to People magazine, the couple wed in October 2020. Bailey announced the news of her nuptials to the publication and shared that the couple was “elated that [the day] has finally come.”

“We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all,” stated the model.

TMZ reported that Hill was accused of sending “nude photos and videos to another woman” via the social media platform, Snapchat, in November 2021. While speaking to the publication, the talk show host and his wife refuted the claims.

“We’re great, rumors are rumors,” asserted Bailey.

Mike Hill Discussed Cynthia Bailey in January 2022

Black Enterprise reported that Hill discussed Bailey during a January 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. The 51-year-old shared details about how they celebrated their anniversary and noted that they “went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood.”

“We just chilled, we relaxed, we went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” stated the father-of-two.

He then confided that he and his wife argued during their anniversary celebration. He noted that he likes to be “transparent” about having relationship issues with the Bravo star.

“We’ve got to be open about that, so we’re going to tell you man, we argue. And I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great, that Monday, I’m like, ‘oh we might not make it to year two,’” stated Hill with a laugh.

He then clarified that the argument “wasn’t anything malicious.”

“It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times that’s just communication but we enjoyed each other and we quickly got over it,” asserted Hill.

He went on to say that he appreciated his marriage to Bailey as she is determined to work for their relationship.

“The great thing about Cynthia and I or any good relationship is you’re going to go through your issues but you have to ensure that you find somebody that you’re willing to fight for when the bad times come because there will be a lot of trials and tribulations and so we had an overall good anniversary because we were together,” said the “Open Mike” author.

To see more of Bailey, check out “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” which premieres on February 2, 2022, on CBS.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Wedding With Brock Davies