‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms Return a Year After Quitting Franchise

A “Real Housewives” star has confirmed that she’s returning to her franchise — albeit in a smaller role — just one year after announcing her departure.

Cynthia Bailey left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2021 after 11 seasons as a full-time star.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I’m happy but I’m also sad at the same time. It’s almost like, ‘What in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?'” she told E!’s “Daily Pop” in October 2021.

“When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it. Because when you live it, when you’re a part of it, it’s actually [a] very difficult show to watch sometimes. It’s a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband,” she added.

But Bailey couldn’t stay away for too long — and she will be back for season for season 15.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bailey Is Back in Atlanta & Has Been Having Fun With Her Friends — While Bravo Cameras Have Been Rolling

Play

EXCLUSIVE: CYNTHIA BAILEY IS BACK FOR RHOA SEASON 15 The Real Housewives of Atlanta former cast mate joins us to share a little holiday cheer with her Seagrams Jamaican Me Jolly Punch. We also get a chance to talk about her marriage ending with Mike Hill, her newly found acting career, the importance of friendship, and a answers the question of returning to RHOA. 2022-12-18T22:00:09Z

During an interview with SUAVV Magazine, Bailey confirmed that she’s been hanging out with her friends and will be on season 15 in some capacity.

“I can say that I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season and maybe some future seasons, but only as a friend,” Bailey said, admitting that she misses hanging out with her friends on the show.

When asked to clarify if Bailey would be on the new season as a “friend of,” she responded, “it’s looking that way. They have a few more weeks of filming and, again, I’m here,” she continued, alluding to the fact that she’s back in Atlanta.

“You know, I keep getting invited to some of their events and I’m always like, ‘I’m not filming, guys. I’m not on the show anymore! I’m not filming!’ But I think, I think I’m ready to get back on camera with some of the ladies, and just go support them, you know?” she added.

Fans Reacted to Bailey’s Return on Reddit

Someone shared a clip of Bailey’s interview on Reddit and fans reacted to the news that she will be back on RHOA when the show returns in 2023. Overall, most fans were really excited to hear Bailey’s decision to come back, even if it’s in a smaller role.

“‘Friend of’ is the perfect lane for her IMO. Looking forward to having her back on the show,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I’ve missed my Cynthia so I’m HAPPY to hear this,” someone else said.

“YES!!!!! Bring the cheekbones and class,” a third Reddit user wrote, adding a string of party-face emoji.

“Good, she should have taken the friend of role last season, but happy to see her back,” echoed another RHOA fan.

Bravo has yet to reveal a release date for season 15.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Calls Former RHOBH Star Shady