Real Housewives Star Poses For Stunning Bridal Pics 10 Years After Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Cabral revealed that she didn’t feel like a beautiful bride on her wedding day more than 10 years ago, so she wanted a redo.

The Bravo newcomer married Nate Cabral in September 2012 at the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island, New York, according to BravoTV.com, but she did not love everything about her big day.

“I did not feel pretty on my wedding day,” the RHONJ star told Sophisticated Weddings in March 2023. “My hair was horrible and started the day on a sour note.”

Cabral told the magazine that she should have done “trials” with her hairdresser before her wedding date. More than a decade later, she did a redo of her bridal photoshoot to make up for her not-so-perfect wedding day.

Danielle Cabral Had a Glamorous Bridal Photoshoot With Sophisticated Weddings Magazine

In 2023, Cabral was a star in the 2023 Spring/ Summer issue of “Sophisticated Weddings” magazine. In a feature titled “10 Years Looks Good On Us”, the Bravo star and her husband posed for photos taken at Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey.

In one photo, Cabral wore an Ines DiSanto white wedding gown while her husband wore an Alton Lane tux. The bride capped off her glam wedding redo look with a jeweled headpiece from Bridal Style Boutique. The hair, done right this time, was by Bridal Gal New York.

Cabral said the glamorous photoshoot has been her “dream” ever since her original wedding day didn’t turn out as planned. “I just wanted to feel like a beautiful bride,” she said.

Following the redo, Cabral’s husband Nate wrote that it was “great” working with the magazine’s team. “Pics came out amazing!” he wrote. “Beautiful,” added Danielle Cabral.

The Cabrals are not the first Bravo couple to get special treatment from Sophisticated Weddings. “Summer House” couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula also posed for a wedding photoshoot for the magazine in 2021.

Danielle Cabral Thinks Her Husband is the Most Gorgeous Man in The World

While she didn’t feel like a beautiful bride the first time around, Cabral has always had eyes for her husband. On the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 premiere, titled “New Friends, Same Jersey,” Cabral described her husband as “the most gorgeous man I ever laid my eyes on.”

“Dreamy,” she said, before revealing that when she first met him he said to her, “I’m gonna make all your dreams come true, just give me a chance.”

“[Nate is] a man!” she said elsewhere in the episode. “And I don’t mean that in like, ‘I want to lift up weights.’ I mean it in like, ‘I’m gonna take care of you, baby, for the rest of your life.”

Nate Cabral thinks his wife is pretty special too. His Instagram feed is loaded with photos of her. In February 2023. he posted a Valentine’s Day message to his wife of 10 years with the caption. “Happy Valentines Day to my beautiful, sexy, fierce, hoootttt wife!! 🔥🔥🔥”

