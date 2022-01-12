Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Ends Relationship With Boyfriend Eyal Booker

Lisa Rinna’s daughter is having a fresh start in 2022. Delilah Belle Hamlin, the eldest daughter of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Harry Hamlin, has ended her two-year relationship with boyfriend Eyal Booker.

Delilah Hamlin and the former “Love Island” contestant began their romance in 2019 and were vocal about their love for one another, so the breakup comes as a bit of a surprise to their social media followers—and possibly to Rinna.

Here’s what you need to know:

Delilah Hamlin Ended the Relationship With Her Ex

An insider told the Daily Mail that it was Delilah who made the decision to end the relationship in the aftermath of her recent personal struggles. The model has been upfront about her mental health struggles and autoimmune disorder.

“It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” the source said of Delilah. “Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends.”

Another source hinted there was more to the situation.

“Delilah broke up with Eyal,” an insider told People. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Things seemed fine just a few months ago. In August 2021, Hamlin shared an Instagram video filled with romantic moments in honor of Booker’s 26th birthday.

“Life wouldn’t be the same without you,” she captioned the clip. “Happiest of birthdays to my person, my best friend, the love of my life, my booser @eyalbooker I’m so lucky to call you mine. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face, …I LOVE YOU FOREVER HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

In May of that year, Eyal Booker paid homage to his girlfriend of two years with a series of romantic photos as they celebrated their two-year anniversary as a couple.

“I fell in love with you the day we met,” he wrote. “I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life throws at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about…I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together.”

Lisa Rinna Previously Revealed That Her Family Loved Delilah’s Boyfriend

According to Page Six, Delilah first spotted her future boyfriend when her sister, Amelia Gray, was watching “Love Island” and noted that Eyal seemed like the “male version” of her sister. Delilah slid in the reality star’s DMs and then they met in person in London.

Rinna confirmed the story in an episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Amelia watched ‘Love Island.’ She saw Eyal, and she said, ‘Eyal is a male version of Delilah.’ So, Delilah slid into his DMs.” And, hey, it worked out!” Rinna said, per Refinery 29. “He has started a fitness business. Because if you’ve seen his body… This is a creature like no other.”

The Bravo star also made it clear that she approved of Delilah’s relationship with Eyal much more than Amelia’s then-romance with dad of three, Scott Disick.

“We love Eyal,” Rinna said on RHOBH in 2021. “He’s so good for Delilah. Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Says She’ll Never Remarry