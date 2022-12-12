RHOBH Alum Mourns Sudden, Unexpected Loss

A “Real Housewives” star is mourning the loss of an actress, whose death came as a shock to most.

On December 5, 2022, Kirstie Alley’s family confirmed that she died following a cancer diagnosis that was never shared publicly before her passing.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read a statement shared by Alley’s kids, Lillie and True. Alley had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, and died “surrounded by her closest family.”

Tributes to Alley, whose career spanned decades, began pouring in almost instantly. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards penned a touching caption in honor of Alley and shared it on Instagram.

Richards & Alley Co-Starred in ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’

Released in 1999, “Drop Dead Gorgeous” is a RomCom/Thriller about beauty queens and the lengths they will go to for the crown. In the film, Richards portrays Becky Leeman, a beauty pageant contestant and Alley plays her mom.

In her tribute post to Alley on Instagram, Richards recalled what it was like working with the actress many moons ago.

“Kirstie is one of the funniest, nicest & strongest women I’ve ever met. I am so lucky & grateful that I got to do a movie with her playing my mom. I was quite intimidated to work with her but she immediately made me feel so comfortable,” Richards captioned a still from the movie.

“She had a heart of gold & deep love for animals. Her laugh was infectious & she lit up every room she walked into. Kirstie you are loved by so many & will be so very missed. Prayers to your kids & grandkids,” she added.

Several Fans Remembered Watching the Film & Many Expressed Enjoying Seeing Both Richards & Alley in It

Several people recalled watching Richards and Alley in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and commented on Richards’ post about the film. Additionally, many people also offered their condolences in the comments section of the Instagram share.

“A classic film. You were both great in it. True icons. My thoughts are with you in this time,” one comment read.

“One of my favorite movies of all time. Kirstie was sooo funny & full of light, she will be missed,” someone else wrote.

“I knew you would post this picture. Your duo in this movie is iconic. My condoleance [sic] Denise,” a third Instagram user said.

“My all time favourite comedic performance from all involved, especially Kirsty [sic] rip,” a fourth added.

Alley appeared in several films and television shows over the years and is best known for her roles in “Cheers” and the “Look Who’s Talking” films. She has worked alongside numerous actors, many of whom penned tributes to her on social media after learning of her untimely death.

In addition, Alley appeared on a handful of reality television shows, including “Big Brother UK,” “Dancing With the Stars,” and “The Masked Singer.”

