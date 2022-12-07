Andy Cohen Shares the Advice He Gave a RHOSLC Star

Andy Cohen has grown close to several “Real Housewives” stars over the years and he has genuine friendships with a few of them.

The Bravo star and “Real Housewives” executive producer has previously talked about these relationships that he has formed.

“It’s an unusual dynamic. The ones that I’ve been with the longest are the ones that I have the deepest relationships with. Orange County started 16 years ago. It’s wild to me, the amount of time that I’ve known Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice and Kandi Burruss. Those are people that I consider colleagues. I have great respect for them — but yes, there is that odd relationship. I think it’s gotten a little easier, though. I used to quite literally be in charge of programming at Bravo,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2022.

Given this, it makes sense that the reality stars on these shows feel similarly, and may look to Cohen for advice on various things going on in their lives — related to the show or otherwise. During an interview with Meghan Markle on the duchess’ “Archetypes” podcast, Cohen shared some of the advice he recently gave a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Advised the Reality Star Not to Get ‘Tripped Up’ on What’s Being Said on Social Media

Markle confirmed with Cohen that the stars of the various “Housewives” franchises feel “incentivized” to keep up with certain storylines or act a certain way because they want to “stay on the show.”

Cohen said that he thinks that several of the longtime stars who really carry their own are “oblivious” to what viewers think or might be saying about them. The examples of those types of people that he gave were Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Ramona Singer, formerly of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Cohen went on to tell Markle that he recently chatted with a “popular” RHOSLC star and gave her some advice — though he didn’t say whom he gave the advice to.

“I was like, ‘Listen. Do not get tripped up by what people are saying about you because it’s good one day and bad the next and you can’t live or die by that. You just have to worry about being yourself. And being a version of yourself that you can be comfortable with putting out there,'” he said. “‘Don’t compromise yourself.'”

This Isn’t the First Time That Cohen Has Given a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Advice

Although his relationship with some of these reality stars can be tricky, Cohen has offered advice to many of them over the years.

In fact, before Giudice got married to Luis Ruelas over the summer, Cohen advised her to get a prenuptial agreement. The whole thing played out on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I mean, I would, you know, if he said so. I’m so very easy about that,” she told Cohen. “He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that,” she added.

At BravoCon 2022, a fan asked Giudice if she ended up signing a prenup, and she said “no.”

“Alright. Personal decision,” Cohen responded.

READ NEXT: Has Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Cut Ties With Kathy Hilton?