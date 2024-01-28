Denise Richards Responds to Annemarie Wiley’s ‘Awkward to Be Around’ Comments

In early 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer Annemarie Wiley spoke with Page Six and opened up about meeting Denise Richards at co-star Kyle Richards’ THC Dinner Party during season 13.

“It was a little bit awkward to be around, honestly. And it was a little bit uncomfortable to see it after the fact,” Wiley said, adding, “It was very clear that when Denise came in, she had an agenda. She was there for one reason and one reason only and that was to get something out of Erika. What she wanted out of Erika, I feel like is still not actually even clear.”

Now, in a January 26 interview with Jeff Lewis Live for SiriusXM, Denise is responding to the nurse anesthetist’s claims. Hear what Denise had to say below.

Denise Richards Calls Annemarie Wiley ‘Judgmental’

Play

Lewis started by asking Denise if she thought Annemarie would have more than one season on RHOBH, and added in, “She said something about you recently that you were ‘awkward to be around.’ Did you know that?”

“No,” Denise responded, “I met her for five seconds, so maybe she was awkward to be around me and then didn’t want to talk to me. I don’t know. That’s really judgmental, she doesn’t even know me.”

Lewis went on to share his thoughts that Wiley may not be asked back for another season given her season 13 performance, and then asked Denise if she could see herself coming back to the show in a full-time capacity in the future.

“I’m one that says ‘Never say never’ about anything. You know? I do enjoy being around a lot of the women and I had fun on the show,” Denise said, leaving things open-ended for a possible return to the series.

Denise then opened up about her tension with Erika Jayne in RHOBH season 13, telling Lewis, “I said to her at Kyle’s dinner, ‘Oh you’re a lot nicer around without your friend being around,’ meaning Lisa Rinna. And it started from there, because I didn’t understand why she kept coming at me in my second season. Now I get it, because there’s things I did say to her after, but prior to that I didn’t understand what I ever did to her.”

Denise confirmed that she and Jayne are not on speaking terms, but she feels no animosity and would say hello to her if their paths crossed again.

Denise Richards Met Up With Garcelle Beauvais Off-Camera

Despite her rocky relationships with Jayne and Wiley, one RHOBH co-star that Denise has avoided having trouble with is Garcelle Beauvais. The pair have always supported each other on screen, and in a December 23, 2023, Instagram post, the friends proved that their friendship persists off-camera too.

“Lunch with Kobe & @deniserichards thanks for the pics Denise 💕,” Beauvais captioned the post which included photos of herself, Denise, and Beauvais’ new dog Kobe.

Sutton Stracke loved seeing the pair meeting up for lunch, and commented to share, “Ok. Not jealous that @deniserichards got to meet Kobe (aka puppy) 😹 😹 😹 Merry Christmas girls!!! 😽 😽 😽 ❤️ 🎄.”

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Breaks Down in Tears Over ‘Traitors’ Betrayal