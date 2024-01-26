Tamra Judge Breaks Down in Tears Over ‘Traitors’ Betrayal

Speaking her mind has always gotten “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge far in life, but how far can it get her in a cutthroat game show like “The Traitors”? Judge competed in season 2 of the hit Peacock show, which tasks 22 celebrities with deducing which players among them are competing as the titular “Traitors”, and voting them out before they have a chance to steal the cash prize at the end of the game.

Judge was one of four “Real Housewives” stars playing, alongside Phaedra Parks, Larsa Pippen, and Shereé Whitfield. In the latest episode, Judge was brought to tears after an unexpected betrayal in the game. Read ahead to hear what the OC star had to say.

SPOILER WARNING: The following contains spoilers for “The Traitors” season 2 episode 5, “A Killer Move” (January 25, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the eliminated players spoiled.

Tamra Judge Reacts to Latest ‘Traitors’ Shock

After Judge said, “I think the Housewives need to stick together,” at the end of the previous episode, Parks (who secretly played the game as a Traitor) decided to “murder” Judge overnight, thus eliminating her from the competition.

Upon learning the news of her elimination, Judge started crying as she said, “That’s okay. I had the experience, I got to be in this amazing castle, I got to see a little bit of Scotland, and it’s time to go home and be with my kids and my husband. This is way worse than Housewives. I didn’t know it was so cutthroat. I just hope it’s not a Housewife in there that murdered me.”

Still in the game, Parks seemed to get away with Judge’s murder, at least for the time being, as everybody believed the Housewives to be working together. During the “Traitors” After Show posted on the Peacock YouTube channel, Parks explained more of her reasoning for getting the other Traitors to agree to murder Judge.

“Tamra’s a very vocal player, and the people who make the most noise bring the most attention to themselves, and so we decided that would be a good shakeup. People would wonder ‘Why Tamra?’ So we murdered her,” Parks shared.

“I did not expect to be murdered, I really didn’t. It didn’t even enter my mind. I wasn’t on anybody’s radar,” Judge added in the After Show.

Judge will get a chance to respond to the Traitors who murdered her, including Parks, at the “Traitors” reunion, which has yet to be taped. Judge teased the moment, though, tweeting, “See you at #TheTraitorsUS reunion, @PhaedraParks. 😈” alongside a gif of Parks nodding suspiciously and saying “Mmhmmm.”

Tamra Judge is Back Filming RHOC

With #RHOC Season 18 filming underway, Tamra joins Teresa & Kandi as the only Housewives with 14 seasons under their belt. Legends only 🥰💛 pic.twitter.com/djv97nKSdX — Papi Of Pop (@papiofpop) January 22, 2024

Despite her “Traitors” elimination, Judge is doing well for herself back in the OC, as she has started filming for season 18 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County”. Judge gave fans a peek behind the curtain at one of her filming looks in a January 21 tweet, captioning the video post, “Lights, Tamra, Action! 🍊 🎥 #RHOC.”

One user noticed that filming season 18 of RHOC brings Judge into an elite club of long-running Housewives alongside Kandi Burruss and Teresa Giudice. “With #RHOC Season 18 filming underway, Tamra joins Teresa & Kandi as the only Housewives with 14 seasons under their belt. Legends only 🥰 💛,” the fan tweeted.

Judge reshared the post, adding the message, “I’m in good company. 🤩 ❤️ #RHOC.”

