RHOBH Star Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Mexico: PHOTOS

Diana Jenkins and her beau Asher Monroe took a trip to Mexico with their daughter Eliyanah for a romantic babymoon. A source tells Heavy that Jenkins jetted off to the sunny location to “celebrate with her family” and “escape the L.A. rain.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s pregnancy was confirmed in December 2022. She was put on bedrest for her first trimester, but a source says that she’s feeling “great” as she awaits the birth of her baby girl, who is due in August 2023.

Diana Jenkins Wore a White Bikini & a Yellow Cover-Up at the Beach

In March 2023, Jenkins revealed that her doctor cleared her to fly. “What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly!” she captioned a video of an ultrasound. Less than a month later, she and Monroe touched down in Mexico.

In a photo shared on Jenkins’ Instagram account on April 1, 2023, the former reality television star posed with her daughter on her hip and her baby bump peeking out of a yellow coverup romper that was unbuttoned from the top. Eliyanah was in a yellow outfit matching her mother and had her hair in pigtails.

“Yellow is our favorite color,” Jenkins captioned the snap. Some of Jenkins’ former RHOBH castmates commented on the picture.

“Beautiful! Can’t wait to see you guys,” wrote Dorit Kemsley, while Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton both left strings of heart emoji — yellow, of course.

Many fans left comments on the post as well.

“You are glowing! How beautiful…continued blessings and happiness to your family,” one comment read.

“We need more pregnant pics! Lovely family,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Glowing! I’m sure you’re enjoying every moment! You look fantastic! Take it easy, many thoughts and prayers for everyone’s well-being,” a third person added.

Diana Jenkins Gave a Fan Advice About Having a Family Later in Life

Jenkins will turn 50 in 2023 and while she already has three children (two from a previous relationship), she and Monroe are really looking forward to welcoming another life into the world.

For those who say that Jenkins is too old to have children or that women shouldn’t be starting families or continuing to grow their families that late in life, Jenkins has her own thoughts on the matter.

“Basically, don’t worry about society norms or rule. Be you and be happy. And forget counting your birthdays just count your blessings and more will come,” Jenkins responded to a fan who asked for advice about having a “family over 40.”

Jenkins appeared on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but has made the decision not to film season 13 since she’s with child.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she captioned an Instagram post in January 2023.

