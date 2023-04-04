RHOBH Star Teases Family Spinoff

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and her family, including her actor husband Harry Hamlin, and their two daughters, Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin, might be interested in starring in their own reality television show.

Months after announcing her departure from RHOBH, Rinna did an interview with CR Fashion Book in which she was asked if she and her family would ever consider doing their own spinoff of sorts.

“Never say never,” Rinna teased. She also shared her take on why shows like “Real Housewives” are successful — and why so many people watch. “The show just makes us feel better about ourselves, that’s it. Like, ‘look at how f***** up they are, maybe my life’s not that bad?'” she said, later adding, “I will always be proud of almost everything I did. I made good TV.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors That Lisa Rinna & Her Family Were Hoping to Land Their Own Reality Show Surfaced After Her RHOBH Departure

Shortly after Rinna said she was leaving RHOBH, rumors that she and her family wanted their own show surfaced.

“Lisa’s perfectly timed exit from the RHOBH franchise has set her up for a payday of epic proportions, because she has the kind of screen presence and colorful family lifestyle that you can actually build a major reality franchise around,” a source told the U.S. Sun.

“The goal is for Lisa and her family to lock something down by May, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Bravo steps up and develops a new show for Lisa or if she pivots into streaming the way the Kardashians have,” the source added.

No such show has been confirmed, however, and Rinna has merely teased that she wouldn’t be opposed to it. For the time being, Rinna appears more fashion-focused, at least according to her Instagram feed. She has done a number of photoshoots over the past few months and has been sharing some of her looks on social media.

According to her IMDb page, she doesn’t have any film or TV projects lined up for 2023.

Lisa Rinna Left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Season 12

Rinna joined the RHOBH in season 5 as a full-time star and has been part of the cast ever since. However, after season 12, she decided that it was time for a change.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

During a chat with Interview magazine that was published about a week later, Rinna talked about her decision to leave the show.

“It’s always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion. People don’t know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it,” she explained.

“I had a rough year. I never think, ‘Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.’ I can always come back and handle something. But something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives. And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” she added.

