RHOBH Star Reveals Another Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins isn’t the only one expecting a baby — or babies. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is expecting her fourth child — her second with beau Asher Monroe.

Page Six was first to report the news, speaking with an unnamed source who confirmed that Jenkins was “a few weeks pregnant” as of early December 2022. The source also shared that Jenkins, 49, had been put on bed rest, which she later confirmed herself on her Instagram.

“I am taking my bed rest so seriously that I can’t even laugh at my self. For all the haters don’t point obvious i am Fully aware how ridiculous I am,” Jenkins captioned a video of herself in bed wearing a hoodie and a pair of floral joggers.

On December 15, 2022, Jenkins revealed that she isn’t the only RHOBH star who is expecting. Her dog, Pearl, is also set to deliver a litter of puppies in the next several weeks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenkins Shared a Video of Pearl Getting an Ultrasound

Jenkins has yet to share her own pregnancy announcement or make any sort of announcement about her own pregnancy, aside from her being on bed rest, but she happily shared the news about her pregnant Pomeranian.

Jenkins’ pup is going to have puppies in just a few weeks. The reality star shared the news by posting a video of her dog’s ultrasound.

“It’s all about Pearl,” Jenkins joked in her Instagram caption. “@pearl_fa_rocious is the only firce [sic] B#%^ i know that can take me on and outshine me any day any time,” she added.

Several people commented on the post, some even thinking that the ultrasound was done on Jenkins and that she was having twins!

“Gonna be so sweet and cute!! Give the mama all of the treats!!” one person wrote.

“Awww baby pearls what a gift!!” someone else added.

“Aww, congratulations Pearl!!! Wow Diana that is so cool that you’re both pregnant at the same time!!!! I am so excited for you your whole family and pearl and her new babies!!! OK honey I’m saying my prayers and loving every minute of it! Have a wonderful day bye-bye,” a third comment read.

Jenkins Said She Has a ‘Long Way to Go’ in Her Own Pregnancy

While it seems as though Jenkins may not be completely ready to shout her pregnancy news from the rooftops, she has responded to a couple of fans who have wished her well.

“If what I read is true, ( I don’t believe everything I read, and only half of what I see ), I wish you the very best,” one fan commented on one of Jenkins’ recent Instagram posts. She responded with a few praying hands emoji.

“Mazel Tov in your pregnancy,” another comment read.

“Long way to go but thank you,” Jenkins responded.

On season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jenkins revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. This could be why her doctors have put her on bedrest and why she isn’t quite ready to share her baby news in a big way.

