Erika Jayne May Have Revealed Casting News for Season 13

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has yet to start filming and Bravo has not revealed which women will be returning and who may not be receiving a contract renewal, but rumors surrounding the cast have been in full swing.

While the network is notoriously quiet when it comes to casting, it seems that one reality star may have spilled the beans. Erika Jayne took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post in which a fan account claimed that both she and Lisa Rinna had been officially renewed for the new season of the show.

Erika didn’t say anything more, but appeared to let the photo speak for itself. Now, many fans are thinking that this means that most of the season 12 cast will be returning to keep the drama going in 2023.

Heavy has reached out to reps for Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna for comment.

Fans Reacted to Erika’s Post on Reddit

Shortly after Erika’s reshare, someone took a screenshot and posted it on the RHOBH Reddit sub for fans to discuss. There seemed to be a very wide range of emotions on the topic, with some people thrilled with the news and others saying they will no longer be watching the franchise if Erika and Rinna are indeed back for another season.

“Erika returning is no surprise – she’s very dynamic and very very entertaining to watch, and generally brings fun silly outfits to the table. She brings the most story of any individual HW, and is willing to reconcile with enemies for the sake of peace,” one Redditor commented, adding. “Rinna returning is no surprise either, S12 had high ratings because of her feud with Kathy. Her social media presence is a complete disaster, but isn’t that sort of part of the appeal? She’s so cringy it’s almost charming.”

“IK it doesn’t matter, but I am NOT going to watch with Rinna back. I am sorry. Vile human being. Bye Bye BH,” someone else wrote.

“Unpopular opinion but they bring the drama and great TV. Both are fine with being the villains. Don’t get me wrong though, I thing they’re garbage humans,” a third person said.

“Yes! This is awesome news,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Diana Jenkins & Kathy Hilton’s Fates Are Up in the Air

While it may seem obvious that Kyle Richards is a shoe-in for the new season (she’s been on the show the longest), there are a couple of others who may or may not return.

There has been a lot of speculation about Diana Jenkins’ future on the show. Since she didn’t attend the RHOBH season 12 reunion in person due to being sick, several people think that she won’t be back for more drama in Beverly Hills. With reports that she’s pregnant, that could be more of a reason for her not to return.

Meanwhile, Kathy Hilton is only in a “friend of” role and showed up halfway through season 12 due to other obligations — like her daughter’s wedding. As for season 13, Hilton has said that she will not be returning if Erika Jayne and Rinna are back.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told TMZ. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything.”

