Pregnant RHOBH Alum Gives Up-Close Look at Third-Trimester Bump: PHOTO

Diana Jenkins gave fans a closer look at her pregnancy.

In June 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who is expecting her fourth child at age 49, shared new photos while traveling with her family, and she confirmed to fans that her due date is coming very soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Posed With Her Belly Out While on a Boat

In photos shared to her Instagram page in June 2023, Jenkins posed while lounging on a boat. The Neuro Brands CEO was joined by her dog, Pearl, and two of Pearl’s puppies as she posed wearing sunglasses and a white shirt that was rolled up to expose her expansive baby bump.

“Board meeting lol with important decisions to make,” Jenkins captioned the pic.

Fans reacted to the photo of Jenkins’ third-trimester bump.

“Oh my goodness!!!!” wrote Jenkins’ former RHOBH co-star Kathy Hilton. “Nearly there,” Jenkins replied.

Other fans said Jenkins is glowing during her final weeks of pregnancy.

“How beautiful and relaxed you look,” one commenter wrote. “What a gorgeous baby bump,” another chimed in.

“Omg ok now I see,” another wrote of Jenkins’ prominent bump. “Can’t miss it 😂,” the former Bravo star replied.

“Looking good girl…when are you due?” another fan asked. “very soon lol, “ Jenkins responded.

Jenkins’ due date is indeed coming up soon. On May 24, 2023, the former Bravo star revealed in an Instagram video that she was 30 weeks pregnant. That would bring her due date to early August.

Jenkins is expecting her fourth child, the second baby with her partner, Asher Monroe. She shares 2-year-old Eliyana, with the singer. Jenkins also has two grown kids, Innis and Eneya, with her ex-husband, Roger Jenkins.

Diana Jenkins Has Been Traveling Ahead of Her Due Date & Does Not Plan to Give Birth in the U.S.

Jenkins has been traveling ahead of her due date. She recently spent time in Mexico, and in late May 2023, she flew to Sarajevo.

A source told People that Jenkins plans to give birth to her baby in London, where her other children were all born.

In early 2023, Jenkins stepped back from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after filming just one season so she could focus on her high-risk pregnancy. “Due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she wrote in a statement to People in January 2023. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The short-time RHOBH star promised to keep fans in the loop throughout her pregnancy journey, which she has done on social media. Not only has Jenkins shared ultrasound pics, but in April she posted a video of her “bulging belly.”

In June 2023, Jenkins, who is originally from Bosnia, listed her Hidden Hills, California mansion on the market for $20.5 million, according to Dirt. It is unclear where she plans to live following the birth of her baby girl.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Alum Reveals Why She Really Quit the Show