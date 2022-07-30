Fans Compare RHOBH Scene to ‘American Idol’ Audition

Bravo fans are speaking out about a Christmas party scene that was featured on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

On the July 27, 2022 episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “Beverly Hills Blackout,” the group attended a holiday gala at newcomer Diana Jenkins’ mansion. In addition to food, drinks, and an over-the-top display of lit trees that gave off a department store vibe, Jenkins provided entertainment to her guests – in the form of her fiancé, Asher Monroe, who is 15 years her junior.

When Asher stood up to perform his rendition of the Christmas carol “O Holy Night,” an overserved Erika Jayne began to loudly join in from her seat. What followed was an awkward segment that featured flashes to a crying Kyle Richards and an annoyed Garcelle Beauvais, who pointed out that, once again, Erika had too much to drink at a group gathering.

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow,” several RHOBH stars opened up about Asher Monroe’s performance.

“Asher really blew everybody away,” Richards said. ”It wasn’t just that he is so talented, which he is incredibly talented. It was also the songs that he was singing took me back to growing up. …So it felt very sentimental. Everybody got really choked up.”

“Asher performed, he has a beautiful voice,” Beauvais added. “There was a heckler amongst us by the name of Erika Jayne.”

Erika also chimed in to say, “Asher was great. But I was the second most entertaining thing behind Asher.” The “Pretty Mess” singer also said Jenkins told her she made it a good party by joining in.

Fans Reacted to the RHOBH Scene

Erika Jayne Helps Diana Jenkins Fiancé Sing a Christmas Carol | RHOBH Highlight (S12 E12) | Bravo The Beverly Hills Housewives get together for Diana Jenkins' Christmas party, and everyone is having a great time! Asher, Diana's fiancé, gets a little help from Erika Jayne while singing a Christmas carol. Then, Kyle Richards expresses how surprised she is Sutton Stracke wanted to come to Diana's party. Watch new episodes of RHOBH, Wednesdays… 2022-07-28T17:00:29Z

While the RHOBH cast praised Asher’s performance, some fans weren’t so sure. On social media, some viewers wrote off the scene as tacky and reminiscent of an audition for a TV talent competition.

“His American idol audition?” one viewer wrote in the comment section of a clip of Asher’s performance.

“Is this Constantine?” another cracked, in reference to “Idol” alum Constantine Maroulis.

“Diana invited everyone to her son’s little Christmas recital. That’s cute,” another joked.

“Where’s david foster when you need him?” another asked.

“This whole scene was CRINGE! the fake tears, Erika trying to steal his thunder, Diana giving stage mom vibe,” another viewer chimed in.

“He is a struggling musician, who is using Bravo as a platform. Now we know why Diana probably agreed to the show,” another wrote.

Jenkins also responded to comments about her man. When an Instagram user wrote of Asher, “Someone dropped a new album in 2022 and it wasn’t Erika Jayne!,” she replied, “It’s a great freaking album.”

Jenkins also denied that she signed on to the Bravo reality show to further her fiance’s career after a commenter wrote, “You must love him a lot to go on that show to promote his album.”

“Album is amazing but Asher did this for me,” Jenkins replied. “I actually did this show for whole different reason. Babies. So much shame around fertility/miscarriages: Woman in 40 s getting pregnant etc etc little did I know what I am getting myself into.”

Diana Jenkins Has Always Been Supportive of Asher Monroe’s Career

Asher Monroe has actually been a lifelong performer. The 33-year-old first appeared on Broadway at age seven in “Beauty and the Beast” and has a list of acting credits that include the movie “Pop Rocks” and the teen sitcom “Zoey 101.” He also logged an eight-episode stint on the NBC drama series ”Parenthood,” according to his IMDB profile.

Asher also scored a record deal with Warner Bros. Records and was the lead singer for the band V Factory, according to Bustle. He has performed with big names such as Pitbull and “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson, and in July 2022, he released his solo album, “Windows of Time, per Broadway World.

According to Women’s Health, Asher has said his fiancée made an impact on his life—and career.

“[She] has made a valuable impact on my career,” he once said of Jenkins. “She has stood by my side through thick and thin. Without her, I would not be the man I am today. I have always looked up to her in the way she runs her life. Being a role model, war survivor, philanthropist, mother, entrepreneur and so much more. It’s hard to scratch the surface of the impact she has had on me forever.”

