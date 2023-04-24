Former RHOBH Star Makes Very Generous Donation for Kyle Richards’ Charity Event

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has been showing her support for her former co-stars turned friends.

A source tells Heavy that Jenkins wanted to be sure to be involved in two very important charity events held by her former co-stars, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. Jenkins’ company Neuro Brands sponsored Richards’ event that benefitted the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) that was held on April 18, 2023, at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

Richards put the event together in honor of her friend, Lorene Shea, who died in May 2022.

“Not that long ago she started to suffer from debilitating depression. She had always been a happy person. How did this happen? All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her,” Richards tribute to Shea read, in part.

Jenkins was in Mexico when the event took place, but she showed her support by making a generous donation to the fundraiser that Richards set up in honor of Shea.

Diana Jenkins’ Company Was a Sponsor at Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless Charity Event

Jenkins is a “world renowned philanthropist” who does a great deal of charity work. In addition to showing her support to Richards’ NAMI event, a source told Heavy that Jenkins’ company Neuro Brands also sponsored Kemsley’s event for a charity that is close to her heart; Homeless Not Toothless.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may recall that Kemsley held a fundraiser for Homeless Not Toothless that was filmed for season 12. On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Kemsley held another event for the charity, this time teaming up with Sharon Stone and William H. Macy.

The event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton, was a great success — and Jenkins was sure to show her support, even though she could not attend.

RHOBH Stars Supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation Charity Event in March 2023, Which Is Sponsored by Neuro Brands

Neuro Brands was a sponsor at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party that was held in West Hollywood on March 12, 2023. Several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Kathy Hilton, were all in attendance.

Jenkins appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for one season in a full-time role, but announced her decision to leave the franchise after finding out that she was pregnant.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned a post on January 9, 2023.

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she added.

Jenkins has made some lasting friendships with many of the women on the show, however, and is still involved in causes close to their hearts.

