RHOBH Poses in a Bikini at 24-Weeks Pregnant

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is officially 24 weeks pregnant.

On April 16, 2023, Jenkins shared a video of her growing baby bump to make the milestone in her pregnancy. “Life is Amore,” she captioned the video of her and her boyfriend Asher Monroe posing in a mirror.

The 49-year-old’s pregnancy was first reported in February 2023. “Diana found out she is having a girl and she and Asher are just over the moon about it,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They are so excited to give Eliyanah a younger sibling, especially one so close in age. Truly a dream come true to give her a little sister,” the source added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Diana Jenkins Received Support From Her RHOBH Pals & Fans Alike

Jenkins has been very cautious during her pregnancy after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. During her first trimester, for example, he doctor put her on bed rest. In early March, she shared that her doctor cleared her to fly.

“What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly,” Jenkins captioned a video of a recent ultrasound.

A source close to Jenkins told Heavy that Jenkins had been feeling “great” and said that she was really excited to be moving on to the next chapter in her life.

Now, things still appear to be going really well — and Jenkins has a lot of people surrounding her with love, including some of her RHOBH pals.

“Gorgeous!!!” Dorit Kemsley wrote in the comments section of Jenkins’ video.

“Aww,” read Kyle Richards’ comment.

“Congratulations darling your deserve happiness and blessing with more children,” said one fan.

“After hearing about your pregnancy struggles on the real housewives, I’m so happy for you guys. It’s so hard after a loss to feel confident in the next pregnancy. I love seeing your journey,” someone else added.

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe Went on a Babymoon to Mexico

Once given the OK to fly, Jenkins and Monroe hopped on a plane and headed to Mexico for a relaxing babymoon.

A source close to Jenkins told Heavy that the former reality star was “celebrating with her family and escaping the L.A. rains.”

Jenkins shared quite a few photos and videos from the family trip. On April 14, 2023, Jenkins shared a peaceful video that was filmed by Monroe.

“Asher secretly recorded this yesterday. My all time favorite thing to do is to watch beautiful sunsets around the world . Something so soothing and magical about it. Sunset palm trees and ocean breeze,” she captioned the post.

Jenkins’ due date is in August 2023. According to People magazine, Jenkins and Monroe will be traveling to London ahead of the baby’s arrival. Jenkins’ other three children were also born in England. Jenkins is a mom to two grown kids, Innis Jenkins and Eneya Jenkins (with her ex, Roger Jenkins), in addition to her 3-year-old daughter Eliyanah whom she shares with Monroe.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Believe What Kathy Wakile’s Son Looks Like Today