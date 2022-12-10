RHOBH Star Pregnant at Age 49: Report

A star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is pregnant at age 49, according to a new report.

The 12th season of the Bravo reality show starred Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as “friends” Kathy Hilton, Sheree Zampino, and Diana Jenkins.

And while the season 13 cast has not yet been confirmed, there could be a baby story coming up should one of these stars return.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Close to Diana Jenkins Claims She is Pregnant at Age 49

Last season, fans were introduced to Jenkins, 49, and her fiancé, Asher Monroe, 34. “After my divorce, I was single for about five minutes,” Jenkins once said, per The Daily Mail. “I met Asher at a Victoria Secret’s party. It was never meant to be anything else, and just kept having fun, and here we are now.”

While Jenkins has two grown children, Innis, 22, and Eneya, 19, from her marriage to her ex-husband, investment banker Roger Jenkins, she and Monroe have a 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah. Jenkins and Monroe welcomed baby Eliyanah in November 2020, about a year before she started filming the 12th season of RHOBH, according to Us Weekly. On the Bravo reality show, Jenkins revealed that she hoped to have another baby with Monroe.

According to Page Six, several months after wrapping the explosive RHOBH reunion, Jenkins is now “a few weeks pregnant.” A source close to the star told the outlet that Jenkins did not join the rest of her castmates at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, 2022 because she is following doctor’s orders.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” the insider revealed.

Heavy has reached out to Jenkins’ rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

Diana Jenkins Opened Up About Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage Last Season on RHOBH

In an emotional reveal on RHOBH, Jenkins gave details about suffering a miscarriage in early 2021, five months after giving birth to baby Eliyanah, according to Screenrant. Jenkins’ fourth child was lost when she was in her second trimester, and she had to deliver the stillborn child at 18 weeks.

The life-threatening situation caused Jenkins to lose a lot of blood, and she was still recovering when she joined RHOBH. Jenkins claimed that a cast trip to Mexico took its toll on her health.

According to E! News, Jenkins texted her co-stars to explain why she was planning to skip a birthday party for Garcelle Beauvais.

“Doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding,” she told her co-stars. “This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do.”

Jenkins ultimately did get off of bed rest to make a cameo at Beauvais’ party, where she got into an intense conversation with Sutton Stracke about her miscarriage.

“I’m so sorry that you lost your baby,” Stracke told Jenkins. “I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way. I’ve lost two babies.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to be a Real Housewives Star