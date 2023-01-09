Another Full-Time RHOBH Star Announces Her Exit

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is going to look very different. Just days after Lisa Rinna announced her departure, full-time star Diana Jenkins has confirmed that she won’t be back, either.

“Hi everybody,” Jenkins began an Instagram caption on January 9, 2023. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote.

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she added.

Several People Reacted to Jenkins’ Post & Hope She Comes Back After Her Pregnancy

Jenkins joined the cast as a full-time star in season 12. It didn’t take her long to make friends — and enemies — but she seemed to really bond with Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Several people had mixed feelings about Jenkins, but the reactions on her Instagram post are supportive and many “Real Housewives” fans have expressed a desire to see her return after her pregnancy.

“Congratulations & sending prayers for this new pregnancy. I thought you were great on RHBH – hope you come back after the baby is born,” one person wrote.

“We will miss you Diana. Thank you for being real & showing your Real friendship with Rinna & Erika. Praying for your health & that your family is safe. Hope you can enjoy your pregnancy & safe arrival of your little one,” someone else added.

“Sending prayers for this pregnancy! You’re doing the right thing. Please come back after the baby is born and life isn’t so crazy. Congratulations,” a third fan said.

“You were my absolute favorite housewife! I am so sad to see you leave but I know that’s best for you and your baby. Sending you all kinds of love and prayers for a happy and healthy pregnancy and baby,” a fourth comment read.

Jenkins’ Departure From RHOBH Isn’t Surprising to Most Fans

Jenkins’ future has been up in the air since the season 12 finale, especially when she didn’t show in person due to the reunion — she attended briefly via video. Many fans assumed that Jenkins was going to leave ahead of season 13 — and some other franchise members have said the same.

“I do think that Diana’s going to walk away on her own,” Tamra Judge said on an episode of “Two T’s in a Pod” in July 2022.

“I do too. I mean I don’t know that she necessarily would have been asked back, but I feel it. I wouldn’t even be surprised if she didn’t show up to the reunion. Like she doesn’t need the money,” Teddi Mellencamp agreed.

The feeling amongst fans was similar, and many aren’t surprised to hear that Jenkins has decided to part ways with the network.

