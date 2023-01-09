Just in: Lisa Rinna’s Departure From RHOBH May Not Be Permanent

It seems as though Lisa Rinna’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may not be for good.

Although the reality star confirmed that she won’t be returning for season 13, executive producer Andy Cohen has weighed in and suggested that Rinna could actually return in the future — if it’s something she wanted to do.

“Big Housewives news over the weekend. Lisa Rinna leaving Beverly Hills. This is a big, this is a big reshuffle of the deck. First you’ve gotta give props to Lisa Rinna for being, by the way, eight years,” Cohen said on the January 9, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. He went on to say that Rinna may simply be taking a break from the franchise.

Cohen Hopes Rinna Is Just on ‘Pause’

Rinna announced her departure via a statement to People magazine on January 5, 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said, making her decision public.

Although People reported that Rinna and Bravo came to a “mutual decision” about her future on RHOBH, Cohen seems to suggest that the door is open for her return.

“I was surprised when she said it was the longest job she’s ever had. But, but then I wasn’t because eight years on a series for an actor. I mean, she’s, this is, she’s a working actor. She’s been an actor for, you know, usually you don’t get a, a part on a show that goes for eight years. So this is a reality show, and it goes to, that is a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch on television that she went eight years,” Cohen said.

He later said that Rinna has been such a huge part of RHOBH and he said he hopes that she isn’t done for good.

“But she has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills, and I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do,” he said.

Rinna Hasn’t Said Anything About a Potential Return

Although Rinna isn’t saying anything about what will happen after season 13, she has previously talked about needing a break from the show, suggesting that maybe she will come back after a hiatus.

“It was a very intense season,” she told E! News in December 2022. “And I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo, and I don’t think it hurts anybody to take a break,” she added, when talking about the network’s decision to take a break from filming.

In October 2022, Rinna chatted with Derek Zagami from NECN’s Realitea at BravoCon and admitted that she needed a “break” after a “brutal” and “horrible” season 12.

“I don’t know. I need a–we need a break. We need time,” she said. “You know, I hope that we can, um, move forward,” she added.

Rinna has resumed her normal Instagram activity, but seems to be leaving RHOBH in the rearview — at least for the time being.

